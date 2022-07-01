10 Best New Announced Games of June 2022

It’s time to lament. Lament what, exactly? Well, the month of June is gone, and it was a very good month for gaming in various ways. Many big-name titles came out across all systems, and gamers were very happy. But, they were also happy with the announcements made during the month. We’ll show you some of them.

#10 The Alters

Getting to the main list now, we’re going to start out with something truly different. The Alters focuses on a man named Jan, who is in the worst possible situation as he’s crashed landed on a planet where he is entirely alone.

To try and survive, consequences be danged, he’s designed to create alternate versions of himself based on paths of life that he didn’t choose before he got there. This is the ultimate “What If?” game, and it very much plays into the notion of “what would happen if I met an alternate version of myself?”

The game is made by the teams behind This War of Mine and Frostpunk, so you can expect a very deep experience.

#9 Layers of Fears

If Layers of Fears sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s the latest in a long line of unique “psychedelic horror games”, each one trying to push the limits of certain things, all the while testing just how grand an overarching narrative can be.

In this particular game, you’re going to be put into a place where you’ll find out more and more about artists who were literally enslaved by their possessions, and that means things will indeed get freaky.

The game boasts the Unreal 5 Engine, and that means you’ll have a beautiful experience that will use those graphics to later terrify you. You’ve been warned.

#8 Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

The Warhammer 40K franchise is nothing if not expansive. They’re more than happy to go and branch into different genres of video game in order to better satisfy not just the lore of their universe, but the fans that want to play the franchise in different ways.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a great example of this, because the title isn’t one that focuses on grand teamwork like Vermintide of puts you in the grandest of stories like Space Marine. No, this is an old-school Doom-style shoot’em up where you are a space marine who is charged with wiping the galaxy clean of filth…and that’s exactly what you’re going to do.

So load up and have fun!

#7 Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

The Destroy All Humans franchise was very much a love letter to all the “alien fears” of the past and then twisting them on their head by having you BE the alien that is trying to screw with humanity in the most inventive, and…probing…of ways.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed is a full-on remake/remaster of the original title. You’ll once again play as the clone Crypto, who is now stranded on Earth after the KGB blew up his mothership. Now, you must take revenge on everyone, even if that means going and making alliances with humans.

Wield a wide variety of wacky weaponry, and go to town like only an alien can.

#6 Forza Motorsport

The Forza Motorsport line of racing games have always been ones that have put quality above everything else, and yet, it’s been five years since the last game came out. But that’s about to change because Forza Motorsport has been shown off (also called Forza Motorsport 8) and things look very promising.

To the extent that the game has been noted to have incredible 4K graphics and has already shown off a wide variety of cars that you’ll get to drive from muscle-bound bruisers to the fastest cars on the market.

And as we get ever close to release, you’ll no doubt find even more to enjoy about the title.

#5 Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

The Resident Evil series has arguably never been stronger than it is right now. It’s had two great mainline games back to back (Biohazard and Village) and the remakes have been doing great as well. But, if you haven’t played the 8th main installment, now you have the chance in arguably its best form.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will bring you back to the story and life of Ethan Winters when his daughter is taken and put into a village full of monsters and 9-foot-tall vampire ladies that we’re sure no one would want to have step on them…definitely not.

The Gold Edition brings in a new storyline starring Rose Winters (daughter of Ethan) and adds to the multiplayer as well.

#4 Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion

While everyone who has ever played it (or at the very least played it at the time it came out on the PS1) has loved Final Fantasy VII, it’s well known that this wasn’t the end of the story, or even the beginning of it. Because as we find out, Cloud Strife isn’t everything he was believed to be (in the memory/life way). Long story short, his life was a “transplant” from his best friend in Zack Fair.

Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion is a full-on remake of the original prequel to FFVII, and goes much deeper into the story of Zack Fair, Cloud, Sephiroth and how it all wove into the main game we all know.

The game looks great and will no doubt play great when it comes out later this year.

#3 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There was a time when Star Wars games were everywhere…and that was kind of the problem. Because there was no true “guiding light” in terms of what they should, and shouldn’t, be, the quality ranged wildly. For every KOTOR, there was something like Force Unleashed 2. But then, Respawn came out with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and reestablished faith once again in the singleplay side of things (screw you, Battlefront!!!). And now, we have Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to look forward to.

To be fair, we know little about this game outside of the fact that there has been a time jump, Cal Kestis is still the main character, and there’s a “man in a tube” that he’s interested in. But that’s enough to get people hyped!

#2 Resident Evil 4

It’s honestly a bit apropos that we’re going to end this list with not one but TWO full-on remakes. The Resident Evil franchise has honestly been doing its best to revitalize itself not just by making compelling new entries like with Biohazard and Village, but by restoring/remaking the past so that players can understand what led to these points. Resident Evil 2 and 3 in Remake form were both big hits, and now, it’s Resident Evil 4’s turn.

This was the game that arguably set a bar that couldn’t be topped for a while (see: RE5 and 6), as it changed up things in terms of gameplay style, how the story went, the setting, and more.

The game will not just be visually overhauled, but the story will be different too. Something to look forward to no doubt.

#1 FFVII Rebirth

Yeah, Final Fantasy had a big June, and that’s good because one could argue that the franchise is at a peak it hasn’t truly had in some time (in terms of having multiple hit games out or in the works versus just one good title amongst many subpar one).

FFVII Rebirth will continue the story of the Remake game, and further twist expectations of what fans are expecting from this top to bottom remake. There will be more Sephiroth in this title, so that instantly makes it great, but since we’re getting out of a certain city for this game and experiencing the past even more, things are going to be fun.

…it’s just too bad we have to wait until 2030 to get it…

Bonus Games

Madden 23

We’ll start with a softball of sorts because Madden has been around for a long time. And every single year it sells millions of copies because people want to play as their favorite players and teams in order to try and get the Super Bowl that they couldn’t in the actual NFL season. Yeah, we said it!

With Madden 23, the sense of grandness goes far beyond the cover dedicated to the late John Madden, but they’ve improved things so that you will have better control over everything in the game. So when August comes around, you’ll be lacing up your cleats no doubt.

Minecraft Legends

So, why is Minecraft Legends the other bonus game? Well, we’re not saying that we’re not the biggest fans of Minecraft…but we’re also not NOT saying that…so take that as you will.

The game will put you in the “new yet familiar world” of Minecraft and have you going on a deep adventure in order to find out the mysteries of the land. You’ll get to play alone or with friends, and can solely enjoy the singleplayer mode, or, do various PVP battles with friends and other online folk.

Look, Minecraft Legends is for Minecraft players, plain and simple, if you are one of those people? You’ll like this game.