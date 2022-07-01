10 Best Games Released In June 2022

June is now done, we’re in July and there are many games to look forward to in this month across all platforms. But before we look to the future, let’s gaze back at the past and look at 10 games that June gave us that we should be grateful for.

#10 Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead in every way was the “little game that could”, as it was a major gamble by its development team that paid off in ways that no one could fairly expect. Yet, even with all its success, everything must come to an end, and in June, we got that end via Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC.

Players for one last time will be able to play as Cuphead, Mughead, or the new character of Ms. Chalice in order to adventure through some new places in Inkwell Isle!

The gameplay and style is all here for you to enjoy, so hop on in and enjoy the fun and challenge of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC!

#9 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

We started with some DLC, but now, let’s talk about a full-on expansion. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak continues the story of the main game, but puts you into new lands that’ll demand your attention given the wide array of new monsters for you to hunt!

Specifically, after your success in the main game, you’re asked to come and save a land across the sea, where three monsters known as the “Three Lords” are causing unusual things to happen amongst all the monsters! And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

You’ll have new characters to interact with, new weapons to use, new abilities with your wirebug, and more! Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now, so don’t miss out!

#8 Raft

To be clear, Raft has technically been around for a while, BUT, it exited Early Access in June and thus is now a full-on release. So hence, it counts.

In the game, you wake up on a vast ocean with nothing to your name but a raft you are upon, and a hook made of plastic. Now, you must find a way to survive on this ocean full of predators, as well as explore islands that you will come across.

Survival is the name of the game here, and you can’t just “pick and choose” what you want to keep, every piece of debris you find might be the thing that keeps you alive later!

So, can you survive life on the Raft?

#7 Starship Troopers – Terran Command

The Starship Troopers franchise is…well…it’s something that exists. And because it’s loved by a certain group of fans, it’s expanded into various places, including video games like Starship Troopers – Terran Command.

In this mobile title, you’ll be sent to a desert planet that is usually just for mining, but when the Arachnid threat decides to rear its ugly head, the mobile infantry must go in and stop the “plague of insects” from spreading.

The horde you face is going to be near infinite in number, so you must not only build up your army to combat the threat, but you must use the best tactics you can to ensure that human life lives, and the bugs get squashed!

#6 The Looker

For those who desire the puzzle game atmosphere of things but also want a grand experience that doesn’t exactly lay everything out for you, The Looker is here to help you.

In the game, you’ll wake up on an island that is full of puzzles, and no clear reason why you are there. The game is honestly short, as you’ll likely be able to solve the 55 puzzles in about two hours, but, seeing how good you are at these puzzles is part of the fun, and there is a lot of comedy in the game as well that you don’t want to miss.

#5 Neon White

Neon White definitely took a lot of people by surprise when it first got announced, mainly because the visual style and gameplay felt very fresh in a video game world that is full of repetition.

The plot is thus, you are Neon White, a killer who went to the underworld after their death (seems fair) and then is called into heaven because things are going down there and you (along with a few other assassins) seem like the best way to get rid of the danger.

If you do the best? You’ll get into heaven, if that’s what you want.

The FPS speedrunning gameplay is the highlight here, and you’ll get cards that you can use to attack, or, get special abilities by discarding.

The game is unique, and one you should check out.

#4 The Quarry

Horror video games are very much an example of “hit or miss quality”, because since you are actually playing the game instead of just “watching” things go down, it can be hard to really get scared by certain things.

The Quarry though is the latest from SuperMassive Games that intends to break that perception, and they do a pretty good job of it. Harkening back to the days of old, a bunch of camp counselors are stuck at their camp and things quickly go wrong.

Just as important, it’s up to you to guide the story for better and for worse. Your decisions WILL affect who lives and who dies, and what ending you get. Will you be able to keep everyone alive? Or will you all…die?

#3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Sometimes…you just need a little retro in your life, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a perfect example of going back to a formula that works, and doing it perfectly.

In the game, you’ll return to the early beat’em up days of the TMNT, and with a familiar theme song cheering you on, you’ll take on The Shredder and his Foot Clan and Mutant monsters in order to take back the streets of New York!

You’ll get to play as the four main turtles, Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and when you beat the game…Casey Jones! Each character plays differently, and you can have 6-player co-op to truly go at The Foot Clan!

Cowabunga!!!

#2 Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the latest title that is a fusion between a 1st party Nintendo series, and the Dynasty Warriors franchise. Their first attempt was…mid at best, but with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, things are going much bigger.

Because here, they take the route of Age of Calamity by using Fire Emblem Three Houses as a backdrop, and then completely reworking the story to make it feel special, all the while implementing elements from both Dynasty Warriors and Fire Emblem to make it feel like a true collaboration.

The game is deep, and you’ll be playing it for hours on end just in ONE of the three main routes. So jump in and see how great it is.

#1 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Yes, we know that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has been out for a while, BUT, in June, we got the PC release (and if you were smart you bought the game on Steam while it was at a major discount, we did!) for the game, opening up the masterful remake for all to play.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is literally a fusion of two stories. There’s of course the main Final Fantasy VII Remake game, but then, there’s the side story featuring fan-favorite character Yuffie that ties into the main story as a whole.

If you haven’t had the chance to partake in this game yet, here is your chance PC Users!