Call of Duty: Warzone- How to get Golden Keycards & Unlock Mercenary Vaults

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 dropped a lot of new content and this includes the debut of Mercenary Vaults in Caldera. The hidden vaults require a Golden Keycard to access them and this guide will show you exactly how to get one and grab the rewards hidden behind vault.

Trying to obtain a Golden Keycard is not going to be an easy task, but you will be rewarded for your troubles. As you make your way inside the Mercenary Vault, you will be greeted with a plethora of legendary supply crates full of high tier loot. You will get weapons, perks, killstreaks, field upgrades, and a whole lot of cash.

How to get a Golden Keycard in Warzone

To get your hands on an all-important Golden Keycard you have a few options, but you are going to have to get lucky. A Golden Keycard can be found by looting supply chests. Make sure you are opening as many as possible and hope that you find what you are looking for. Also, you can complete contracts during your match and keep you fingers crossed that you will be rewarded with a Golden Keycard. Last but not least, when you eliminate an opponent, make sure you loot their body and check if they were carrying a Golden Keycard that you can steal for yourself.

If you have managed to get a Golden Keycard, you can begin making your way to a Mercenary Vault. When you are nearby, a vault door icon will appear on your mini map. As you make your way towards it, you will see a circular hatch that takes you underground and to the vault.

Warzone Mercenary Vault locations

Northwest of Resort

Southeast of Power Plant

Between Airfield and Lagoon

Between Dig Site and Mines

North of Fields

Between Factory and Docks

Southwest of Runway

Then, make your way towards the door with the keypad that has a mysterious symbol above it. Interacting with the keypad will allow you to use your Golden Keycard to access the goodies inside. It will be interesting to see if more secrets are hiding in Caldera as the season progresses.