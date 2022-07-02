Raft: Players Have Discovered A Duplication Glitch That’s Ridiculously Easy To Pull Off

Raft is a survival game. Your resources are extremely limited. You’ll have to make do with some planks of wood and plastic cartons floating in the vast ocean. Some players have discovered a way to make duplicating items easy. Anything you place can be duped with this glitch — that includes cooking stations, purifiers, or even useful tools like engines. Players are turning their meager boats into ships filled with everything they could possibly want with this extremely simple glitch. Check out the full guide below for details. Seriously, it is REALLY simple.

Not that we’re condoning cheating. This is a singleplayer / cooperative game, so you won’t be ruining the experience for anyone but yourself if you choose to take advantage of this glitch.

Duplication Glitch | How It Works

The latest duplication glitch works like this: you place an item on the deck of your raft, then place the green / red placement silhouette on top of the previous item. With the silhouette still there, hold down [X] on the actually placed item to “remove” it. You won’t actually remove it. Instead, it will give you duplicates of items. Check out the method as shown by Reddit User u/nofkingname.