Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Get to Level 90

Genshin Impact put a lot of thought into character and team building. Balancing stats, talents, artifacts, and weapons can be wildly overwhelming. So for new players, it’s best to start with the basics.
The simplest character enhancement system in Genshin Impact is the Level Up mechanic. New players will quickly find that leveling up all of your favorites is a chore. But thanks to Ley Line Outcrops, farming for EXP materials is much easier than farming for any other character material in the game.
Using Condensed Resin on Ley Line Outcrops – the Blossoms of Revelation – is the fastest way to farm for EXP materials. To access the Blossoms of Revelation, Travelers must be at least Adventure Rank 8. Blossoms of Revelation appear as blue orbs on the interactive map. Each region of Teyvat has its own Blossom of Revelation. Travelers with access to Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma can access all three on the same day.
The Blossom of Revelation guarantees drops for Wanderer’s Advice, Adventurer’s Experience, and Hero’s Wit. The type of EXP and the amount vary depending on your World Level. Genshin drops operate on one reliable factor: the higher the difficulty, the better the drop.
The following outlines everything you need to get a character to Level 90.
Level 1-20 | Ascension 0
120,175 EXP
24,200 Mora
6 Hero’s Wit
1 Wanderer’s Advice
Level 20-40 | Ascension 1
578,325 EXP
115,800 Mora
28 Hero’s Wit
3 Adventurer’s Experience
4 Wanderer’s Advice
Level 40-50 | Ascension 2
579,100 EXP
116,000 Mora
29 Hero’s Wit
Level 50-60 | Ascension 3
854,125 EXP
239,200 Mora
42 Hero’s Wit
3 Adventurer’s Experience
Level 60-70 | Ascension 4
1,195,925 EXP
239,200 Mora
59 Hero’s Wit
3 Adventurer’s Experience
1 Wanderer’s Advice
Level 70-80 | Ascension 5
1,611,875 EXP
322,400 Mora
80 Hero’s Wit
2 Adventurer’s Experience
2 Wanderer’s Advice
Level 80-90 | Ascension 6
3,423,125 EXP
684,800 Mora
171 Hero’s Wit
4 Wanderer’s Advice
Total Level 1 to Level 90
8,362,650 EXP
1,673,400 Mora
415 Hero’s Wit
11 Adventurer’s Experience
12 Wanderer’s Advice