Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Get to Level 90

Find out exactly how much EXP and Mora you need to level up your Genshin Impact characters to Level 90.

The Genshin Impact Level Up Screen

Genshin Impact put a lot of thought into character and team building. Balancing stats, talents, artifacts, and weapons can be wildly overwhelming. So for new players, it’s best to start with the basics.

The simplest character enhancement system in Genshin Impact is the Level Up mechanic. New players will quickly find that leveling up all of your favorites is a chore. But thanks to Ley Line Outcrops, farming for EXP materials is much easier than farming for any other character material in the game.

Using Condensed Resin on Ley Line Outcrops – the Blossoms of Revelation – is the fastest way to farm for EXP materials. To access the Blossoms of Revelation, Travelers must be at least Adventure Rank 8. Blossoms of Revelation appear as blue orbs on the interactive map. Each region of Teyvat has its own Blossom of Revelation. Travelers with access to Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma can access all three on the same day.

The Blossom of Revelation guarantees drops for Wanderer’s Advice, Adventurer’s Experience, and Hero’s Wit. The type of EXP and the amount vary depending on your World Level. Genshin drops operate on one reliable factor: the higher the difficulty, the better the drop.

The following outlines everything you need to get a character to Level 90.

Level 1-20 | Ascension 0

120,175 EXP 24,200 Mora 6 Hero’s Wit

1 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 20-40 | Ascension 1

578,325 EXP 115,800 Mora 28 Hero’s Wit

3 Adventurer’s Experience

4 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 40-50 | Ascension 2

579,100 EXP 116,000 Mora 29 Hero’s Wit

Level 50-60 | Ascension 3

854,125 EXP 239,200 Mora 42 Hero’s Wit

3 Adventurer’s Experience

Level 60-70 | Ascension 4

1,195,925 EXP 239,200 Mora 59 Hero’s Wit

3 Adventurer’s Experience

1 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 70-80 | Ascension 5

1,611,875 EXP 322,400 Mora 80 Hero’s Wit

2 Adventurer’s Experience

2 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 80-90 | Ascension 6

3,423,125 EXP 684,800 Mora 171 Hero’s Wit

4 Wanderer’s Advice

Total Level 1 to Level 90