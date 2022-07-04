Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Get to Level 90

Find out exactly how much EXP and Mora you need to level up your Genshin Impact characters to Level 90.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Genshin Impact Level Up Screen

Genshin Impact put a lot of thought into character and team building. Balancing stats, talents, artifacts, and weapons can be wildly overwhelming. So for new players, it’s best to start with the basics.

Everything That’s Confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.8 | Genshin Impact: Hidden Dreams in the Depths Update Revealed | Genshin Impact: Best Build for Kuki Shinobu

The simplest character enhancement system in Genshin Impact is the Level Up mechanic. New players will quickly find that leveling up all of your favorites is a chore. But thanks to Ley Line Outcrops, farming for EXP materials is much easier than farming for any other character material in the game.

Using Condensed Resin on Ley Line Outcrops – the Blossoms of Revelation – is the fastest way to farm for EXP materials. To access the Blossoms of Revelation, Travelers must be at least Adventure Rank 8. Blossoms of Revelation appear as blue orbs on the interactive map. Each region of Teyvat has its own Blossom of Revelation. Travelers with access to Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma can access all three on the same day.

The Blossom of Revelation guarantees drops for Wanderer’s Advice, Adventurer’s Experience, and Hero’s Wit. The type of EXP and the amount vary depending on your World Level. Genshin drops operate on one reliable factor: the higher the difficulty, the better the drop.

The following outlines everything you need to get a character to Level 90.

Level 1-20 | Ascension 0

120,175 EXP

24,200 Mora

6 Hero’s Wit
1 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 20-40 | Ascension 1

578,325 EXP

115,800 Mora

28 Hero’s Wit
3 Adventurer’s Experience
4 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 40-50 | Ascension 2

579,100 EXP

116,000 Mora

29 Hero’s Wit

Level 50-60 | Ascension 3

854,125 EXP

239,200 Mora

42 Hero’s Wit
3 Adventurer’s Experience

Level 60-70 | Ascension 4

1,195,925 EXP

239,200 Mora

59 Hero’s Wit
3 Adventurer’s Experience
1 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 70-80 | Ascension 5

1,611,875 EXP

322,400 Mora

80 Hero’s Wit
2 Adventurer’s Experience
2 Wanderer’s Advice

Level 80-90 | Ascension 6

3,423,125 EXP

684,800 Mora

171 Hero’s Wit
4 Wanderer’s Advice

Total Level 1 to Level 90

8,362,650 EXP

1,673,400 Mora

415 Hero’s Wit
11 Adventurer’s Experience
12 Wanderer’s Advice

Share this article:

LinkedIn0