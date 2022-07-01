Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – How to Recruit Every Character

Find out how to unlock the Dancer class and how to recruit the secret characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Gatekeeper has something to report: he’s playable!

Despite being out for less than a week, dedicated Fire Emblem fans have discovered how to unlock their favorite characters in the newest addition to the franchise, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Much like the mainline game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, players can choose one of three future Fodlan rulers to join. This branching paths approach creates high replay value, even more so if you want to change up the game modes. But recruiting students isn’t based on friendship or base stats anymore. Instead, players need to gain Strategy, which can then be used to recruit units.

What You Need

You can gain Strategy by completing side missions. These pop up as additional goals to complete within the main mission. For the most part, the more side missions you complete, the more Strategy you gain, and in turn, the more units you can recruit. However, some units require a little more work than that to recruit.

Byleth and Jeralt

The easiest of the secret characters to get are Byleth and Jeralt, if only because they’ll show up in any playthrough on any route. Byleth will appear on or after Chapter 10. You’ll see the following message appear on your screen to signal that it’s Byleth time.

From there, follow the prompts on screen, which includes retreating safely with your Lord. You’ll see a new side mission appear that prompts you to slay Byleth, but it’s a trap! Don’t slay Byleth! Complete the main mission without killing Byleth and that will allow you to recruit both Byleth and Jerald.

Unlock Dancer Class

Instead of granting another move to a unit, Dancer class allows the unit to use both sword and magic. It’s a great class for countering mages. Dancer class can be unlocked in Chapter 12 before the battle starts in Ordelia.

You need to explore the surrounding area until you find a village house. Speak to the owner of the house to gain access to a book about dancing. This will allow the player to choose a unit to become aDancer.

New Game+

Rhea, Sothis, and Arval can also be recruited, but only after you complete your first playthrough. When starting a new game, choose the option New Game+ and you’ll be able to recruit these three on your next playthrough.

And of course, we are happy to report that the fan favorite Gatekeeper is indeed a playable character. Starting as a lowly NPC in Three Houses, players fell in love with Gatekeeper’s positive attitude and Garreg Mach gossip. However, you have to work for that tea time, because Gatekeeper only becomes recruitable on your third playthrough.