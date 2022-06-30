Elden Ring: How Dual-Wielding & Power Stance Works

While Elden Ring far surpasses the rest of FromSoftware’s catalog of Soulsborne titles in some areas, it certainly leans on its fair share of tried and true game mechanics. After the experimental combat of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, fans were curious what route Elden Ring would take with its fighting styles. Luckily, a lot of Dark Souls staples returned in full force.

One aspect of Elden Ring that gives players a lot of options when it comes to how they approach their character builds is the fact that dual-wielding is once again an option. While it may seem relatively straightforward, rarely anything truly is in FromSoft games, so below is a quick guide on understanding dual-wielding and power stances.

How to Dual-Wield in Elden Ring

To dual-wield, all the player needs to do is equip two weapons, one in each hand. Pressing RB and RT will perform light and heavy attacks with the right-handed weapon and hitting LB and LT will do the same on the left side. Dual-wielding can do a lot to increase a player’s damage output as it allows them to attack much quicker by alternating weapon swings. The big drawback, however, is that it limits the player from blocking in any way, performing Weapon Arts/Ashes of War, or parrying. It’s a major tradeoff, but if your build can make things work strictly through dodging attacks or tanking damage, then dual-wielding can be a truly successful build type that can get you through the end of the game.

Elden Ring Power Stance Explained

The power stance is also a staple of Souls combat that was introduced in Dark Souls 2. Essentially, it combines the attacks of the right and left hand by binding them both to one button press, allowing the player to hit for nearly double the damage. It works a lot like dual-wielding, but is much quicker and can be even more deadly. To use the power stance, you’ll need to equip one weapon in each hand, both of the same weapon type (your inventory automatically sorts things into weapon types.) With two of the same weapon types equipped, hit LB to enter the power stance. Now, you can attack with RB and RT (light and heavy attack) with both weapons at the same time. The drawbacks are the same for dual-wielding: no shields or parrying, but the left trigger can be used to perform Arts of War for the weapon equipped in the right hand.

