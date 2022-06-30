Minecraft: Where To Find Diamonds in 1.19? | The Wild Update

There has been a near-constant stream of updates for Minecraft ever since it became available to play back in 2011, but now version 1.19 is out which added a fair amount of new content to the game. To just scratch the service of the first Wild Update, players are able to find new mobs, a handful of new types of items and blocks, and two new biomes: the Deep Dark and Mangroves.

As with all updates to the game, players are often wondering what’s new with the content that’s been around for a long time that they’ve been relying on. Diamonds, in particular, are a hot topic of conversation anytime a new major Minecraft update is pushed because of how essential they are to so many facets of the game due to their versatile uses and high durability.

More Minecraft guides:

What Does Minecraft Allay Do? | Minecraft Legends Announced for Xbox Games Pass | Minecraft: How To Breed Axolotls & What They Eat | Minecraft: How To Make A Flower Pot | Best Minecraft Nintendo Switch Seeds

Finding Diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

There have been some changes made to diamonds in Minecraft1.19, but luckily they haven’t been majorly impacted. In previous versions of the game, diamonds were able to be found starting at level 16 below the surface of the ground. That’s still true with the Wild Update, but now players have a better chance of finding them the deeper they go with the most likely place to find them being level -59. Before the 1.19 update, diamonds had a consistent chance of spawning on every level past -16, so now there’s a much more consistent way of finding them by digging deeper.

Doubling Your Diamond Finds

When mining for diamonds, you’ll need to be using iron or diamond pickaxes for each block of diamond ore to drop a single diamond. If you use a pickaxe that has a fortune enchantment, you’re able to increase the number of diamonds dropped from a single ore. To enchant an item, make an enchantment table using a book, two diamonds, and four obsidian blocks, then put a pickaxe on it along with some lapis lazuli. It costs some experience to make, but it will greatly increase the number of diamonds you can mine so it’s worth it.

By increasing the level of fortune enchantment, you’ll be able to net even more diamonds from a single ore. Fortune 1 nets two diamonds, Fortune 2 nets three, and Fortune 3 nets four. Obviously, getting enchanted pickaxes is much easier said than done, but if you have the opportunity to make them, then going out of your way to do so will greatly increase your diamond count nearly instantly.

Finding Diamonds Without Mining

While mining for diamonds is potentially the most consistent way of finding them (especially with the increased odds of level -59 mining that came with the 1.19 update,) there’s another way of finding them: treasure chests. Throughout Minecraft, you’ll run into places that have chests full of items and loot long abandoned by past owners. Here, you’ll be able to potentially score some diamonds. It’s worth pointing out that this method of diamond hunting is pretty inconsistent as not all chests will have them, but if you’re out and about and run into a chest, it’s worth it to take a peek to see if they have some free diamonds for the taking.

Take a look inside the chests below for the chance of finding free diamonds:

Desert temple chests

End city chests

Fortress chests

Jungle temple chests

Shipwreck treasure

Stronghold altar chests

Village chests

Trading Diamonds With Villagers

Minecraft‘s villagers can also net the player some diamonds if they have emeralds. If you’ve got some emeralds to spare, head into the nearest village and keep an eye out for three types of villagers: armored villagers, toolsmith villagers, and weaponsmith villagers.

Journeyman-level armored villagers have a 40 percent chance of wanting to trade one diamond for one emerald, expert toolsmiths have a 66 percent chance, and expert weaponsmiths have a 100 percent chance. It’s important to note that not every village is going to have high-experience villagers, but it’s not a bad idea to poke around in search of them when in the area.