Fortnite: How to Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm | Challenge Guide

A new week means there is a new set of Fortnite challenges for you to take on and earn some XP. One challenge tasks you with planting a reality seed at either Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm in Fortnite. This handy guide will show you how to plant a reality seed and where the named locations are on the island.

Reality seeds were introduced with the launch of Chapter 3: Season 3 and planting them grows a reality sapling. As the reality sapling grows, you will be able to get your hands on some loot that increases in rarity. They are definitely a useful resource to have available to you in your Fortnite matches, even more so now that you can earn 15,000 XP for planting one.

How to plant a reality seed and complete the Fortnite challenge

To get your hands on a reality seed, you should visit the Reality Falls point of interest and locate a purple pod which sit on tree stumps. Then, all you have to do is break it with your pickaxe and some reality seeds will launch out of it. Pick up the seeds and you are ready to go to either Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm.

You may choose to travel to Fungi Farm, to the southwest of Greasy Grove as it is the closest to Reality Falls. If you would rather visit Sunflower’s Saplings, you will find this area to the south of Sleepy Sound and the East of The Daily Bugle. Upon arrival, all you have to do is throw down your reality seed and the challenge will be marked as complete. Also, you will now be able to visit your reality sapling multiple times to get better rewards with each match.