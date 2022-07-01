Neon White: Not Very Effective Achievement Guide

The speedrunning game Neon White has a host of weapons that each contain a special ability that you use in order to get through a level as quickly as possible to reach the top of the leaderboards. One weapon that players might not even realize is in the game is known as the Fist Card, a item so “rare” that it even has an Achievement called “Not Very Effective” tied to it. This isn’t an item that you will just stumble across and is one that many players will likely pass over if they aren’t specifically looking for it or trying to get this Acheivement. Luckily, I can explain just how to get it. This guide will show players how to unlock the Not Very Effective Achievement in Neon White.

How To Get The Not Very Effective Achievement In Neon White

This achievement is acutally fairly easy to get, though it is something that many player will likely not do natureally during the speedrunning playthrough. The default weapon of White is a katana, which you will always have as a fallback option when you either have one or no Gun Cards in your hand. Despite being a sword, you are limited to 30 total swings, acting as the blade’s ammo.

Swing the sword all 30 times and you will get rid of the sword, living you with only your Fist, which is also depicted as a card. You can also get this Fist weapon in the Hell varaint of the game’s Level Rush Mode, which allows you to throw away your sword to spawn a weapon of your choice. Since that mode requires you to beat the game to gain access to it, just swining the sword 30 times will get you this achievement much sooner.

