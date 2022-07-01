Even though the central hook of Neon White is to prove your abilities and get through the levels with as little time and damage as possible, the game actually has several achievements tied to dying in specific ways. One of these ways to die is to fall to a specific enemy type known as the Mimic. Being killed by one of these imposters will get you the appropriately named “Mimic” Achievement. Now, this is an enemy type that isn’t introduced into more than halfway into the game, so it is important to know where and when you can find them and how exactly they work in order to get this Acheivement. This guide will explain when and how players can unlock the Mimic Achievement in Neon White.

How To Get The Mimic Achievement In Neon White

Your first chance to encounter this enemy is in Mission 7: Reckoning. You” find the enemy in Level 6, appropriately named “Mimic,” keeping the consistency between the naming of the enemy, the achievement, and the level. This enemy takes the shape of the chests that you have come across in previous levels, though they can be distinguished from their normal counterparts is the lighter wood and black splotches that cover them.

Attacking the chest will cause it to release a circular ring of projectiles that will kill the player instantly. The only way to destroy these chests is to attack them from far enough away that you have time to avoid the projectiles or by swinging your sword on top of them, which will allow you to drop into the circle that the ring attack makes. This doesn’t matter, of course, as this Achievement is tied to actually being killed by the enemy. So, just walk right up to the Mimic chest and attack it head-on. You will die immediately and will be rewarded with a nice Achievement!

More Neon White Guides:

Neon White: How to Unlock the True Ending | Neon White: Not Very Effective Achievement Guide | Neon White: Bloody Knuckles Achievement Guide | Neon White: How to Unlock Level Rush Mode