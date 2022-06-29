Elden Ring: How To Play Seamless Co-Op With Friends

To complete Elden Ring, players will need a lot of determination as it’s quite the lofty challenge. Because the game doesn’t have a lot of options when it comes to difficulty settings, many players have felt discouraged from continuing on once the difficulty really starts to ramp up in the latter half of the game.

One solution many suggest to combat Elden Ring‘s unrelenting difficulty is to play online with friends. The game allows players to summon one another into their worlds to play multiplayer, however, the co-op that the game offers leaves a lot to be desired. Luckily, the Seamless Co-op mod is here to make the game a much more enjoyable experience for those looking to not play alone on PC.

What is the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op Mod?

Seamless Co-op is a community-made mod that aims to reduce the number of restrictions that Elden Ring puts on its multiplayer mode. Gone are the fog gates that restrict movements, the limitations on your Spectral Steed, Torrent, and the lost connection anytime a player dies. Now through the mod, it’s theoretically possible for two players to start Elden Ring and finish its final boss all in one continuous multiplayer session.

The aspects of Elden Ring‘s multiplayer that the mod improves are major when it comes to removing barriers of play. Below are the features listed to be changed:

If a player dies, they will respawn in the same world at the last bonfire they rested at. The session will not be terminated.

Defeating enemy bosses and clearing areas no longer sends co-operators home.

All fog walls/barriers that usually restrict the multiplayer zone (along with their respective teleports) are gone.

All players can use torrent (assuming they have the whistle) in a session together.

All map waypoints will synchronize, allowing you to navigate the world in a group easier.

When one player rests at a Site of Grace, the world state will reset for all players. This is necessary to prevent enemy desync.

Game progression events completed in online play will also progress the game in your own world.

Varre’s questline no longer needs invasions to progress.

An overhaul to Elden Ring’s Peer-to-Peer connection system, using Steam’s newer networking API.

Players are free to explore the entire game map (overworld, underground, legacy dungeons, etc.) together, and may split up if they wish.

The stake of Marika is disabled in online play, as it causes connection problems.

One important question that many fans are likely asking is if using the mod will result in a ban from Elden Ring servers. Luckily, the answer is a definitive “no.” Essentially, the mod never connects to FromSoftware’s matchmaking servers and “uses save files different to the non-modded game.” This means that it’s running on its own servers and making its own save files keeping your game separate. Should you choose to abandon using Seamless Co-op, you can go right back to PvP and other official FromSoft online services without issue.

How to Use Seamless Co-op

Follow these steps to play Elden Ring using Seamless Co-op taken directly from its NexusMods page:

Download the mod from the ‘Download’ tab or the GitHub mirror

Extract the package you downloaded, and move the following files to your Elden Ring folder (usually in “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\ELDENRING\Game”)

Edit “cooppassword.ini” to your chosen co-op password

Launch the mod using “lauch_elden_ring_seamless_coop.exe”

When you want to play Elden Ring without the mod, launch the game as usual. When wanting to play Seamless Co-op, you’ll need to use the “lauch_elden_ring_seamless_coop.exe.” If you need help with setting it up, take a look at the mod’s Nexusmods page linked above.

