SEGA is currently developing a totally new take on Sonic games with the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. The game will see the iconic hedgehog explore the mysterious Starfall islands and work to collect the Chaos Emeralds. Old fans of Sonic will be able to catch up with characters such as Tails and Amy Rose who have fallen through a wormhole and must be rescued. Developers have integrated platforming and traditional Sonic elements such as rings, grind rails, and solving puzzles in the gameplay.

Additionally, the upcoming game will have players use classic Sonic abilities such as running at high speeds, collecting rings, grinding rails, and attacking enemies. Players will be able to double jump, boost, and use new abilities such as combat attacks, creating a circle of light using the Cycloop, and running alongside walls. The Sonic team will give fans a fresh perspective on the classic Sonic design, adapting it and the hedgehog’s abilities to an open world.

Sonic team leader Takashi Iizuka hopes that Sonic Frontiers will be the template for the franchise going forward. Anticipation is high for the upcoming game, prompting fans to ask several questions about the new title such as will Sonic Frontiers have multiplayer? Let’s take a look at what information SEGA has revealed so far and find out!

Can you play Sonic Frontiers with a friend?

The game’s Steam page, among its other game pages, all describe Sonic Frontiers as “single-player,” meaning it is unlikely to have multiplayer. However, very little is currently known about the game so developers could surprise fans with a multiplayer mode closer to release.

Sonic Frontiers is due to launch in Q4 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A recent Nintendo Direct revealed the game will release during the holiday season, suggesting it will launch in either November or December. Keep a look out for more info coming soon!