The Top 10 Xbox One Samurai Games

There’s something that will always attract us to the samurai in film, novels, television, and, of course, video games. Whether it’s the tradition, the history, or the nobility, we just can’t get enough. These are our picks for the best Xbox One samurai games.

#10 Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Publisher: Adult Swim Games

Developer: Soleil Ltd

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Aug 2020

It’s rare that an anime-licensed game blows people away, but that’s the impact that Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time had on many Samurai Jack fans, as well as the many converts to the franchise. Nine superb campaign missions take Jack on a fairly linear path and the game has its fair share of quirks, but it rises above all of them to be greater than the sum of its parts.

#9 Samurai Shodown

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: SNK

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Jun 2019

The first impression of 2019’s Samurai Shodown isn’t a positive one, held back by appalling load times and a poor story mode, but the core systems underpinning the fighting experience are excellent and the flamboyant visual style is incredibly appealing. Samurai Shodown is an excellent console fighting experience.

#8 Onimusha: Warlords

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Jan 2019

Onimusha was excellent when it first launched on the PS2 in 2001, but the 2019 remaster upped the experience to new heights. The action still feels great, the combat as precise as ever, and the story that blends Japanese historical fact with fiction still appeals like few games have succeeded in doing.

#7 Trek To Yomi

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: May 2022

Trek To Yomi excretes style from its every pore. Its sensational visuals collide with breathtaking sound design and an impactful soundtrack to blow the senses away, while the combative experience presents multiple layers of depth that few players will hit the bottom of. If you haven’t jumped in, now’s the time.

#6 For Honor

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Feb 2017

Ubisoft was certainly shooting for the stars when they first launched For Honor, and if we’re being honest, it was not the honorable launch befitting of the samurai. It was a rough start, but what Ubisoft has done with the game over many years of continued support and collaborations has created a multiplayer combative title that has created a tight-knit community that is longing for more.

#5 SoulCalibur VI

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Oct 2018

There were few fighting games this last generation that was as excellent across all key disciplines as SoulCalibur VI. Superb combat, sensational production value, engaging campaigns, and some really cool collaborations (Geralt, anyone?), all alongside numerous samurai-inspired fighters make SoulCalibur VI a gem.

#4 Cyberpunk 2077

Publisher: CD Projekt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: Dec 2020

We all know the history of Cyberpunk 2077. It promised us the world but landed with a thud, taking some time to recover. The Cyberpunk 2077 experience of 2022 isn’t what the 2020 launch was, and upon further reflection, players will discover one of the coolest cyber-samurai adventures you’re ever likely to encounter.

#3 Ghostrunner

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Slipgate Ironworks, One More Level

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: Oct 2020

We never quite got a repeat of the Mirror’s Edge experience until Ghostrunner came along. Centimeter-perfect first-person free-running parkour platforming and superb combat make Ghostrunner one of the most exhilarating gameplay experiences of the generation.

#2 Shadow Tactics

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Developer: Mimimi Productions

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Jul 2017

In a day and age where tactics games have been shunned and fans have been longing for only one or two particular entries, Shadow Tactics came along and blew us all away with an incredible deep title that puts the samurai skillset at the forefront, and implements all of the best elements of the samurai way of life into an excellent tactical experience.

#1 Sekiro: Shadow’s Die Twice

Publisher: Activision

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Mar 2019

There’s no samurai title on Xbox that comes even remotely close to the bar set by FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadow’s Die Twice. The game changed what people expected from FromSoft titles, and delivered one of the coolest, most stylish, and most mechanically perfect combat experiences that the last generation has seen.