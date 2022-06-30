Raft: How To Blast Open the Vasagatan Bridge Door | Bomb Crafting Guide

After reaching the top of the Radio Tower in Raft, you’ll gain a new set of coordinates you can punch in to navigate to a new story location — the wreck of the Vasagatan. The Vasagatan is an abandoned yacht that’s full of mystery. The dimly lit corridors and decks are patrolled by monsters, and to complete this section, you’ll need to reach the bridge. Too bad the door is locked. To get inside, you’ll need to collect all the pieces to create a bomb.

To finish the Vasagatan and inch closer to your next goal, here’s how to blast open the Vasagatan bridge. Navigating the darkness of the Vasagatan isn’t easy — be ready to arm yourself and bring a torch or you’ll get lost quickly. To start building your bomb, check out all the steps in the full guide below.

More Raft guides:

How To Stop Shark Attacks | Unlockable Characters | How To Get Scrap Cubes | How To Get Titanium | Reaching The Radio Tower | How To Use Cheats | Best Cooking Pot & Juicer Recipes

How To Reach The Vasagatan

The Vasagatan is the second story location you can reach after completing The Radio Tower. At the top of the Radio Tower, you’ll find a white board with new coordinates.

Input the coordinates found at the top of the Radio Tower into the Receiver + x3 Antennae . A new blue marker location will appear.

+ . A new blue marker location will appear. Navigate to the location to find the Vasagatan.

Reaching the Vasagatan doesn’t require engines or special equipment. A sail should be enough. You’ll also need an anchor to stop your ship outside the wreck.

Completing The Vasagatan | Building The Bomb

The wreck of the Vasagatan is large yacht that consists of several floors. There are many rooms guarded by creatures called Lurkers, so be prepared with a weapon to fight the rat-like enemies. You’ll also want to craft a light source to help with exploration. The Head Light is your best bet.

What Rewards Are There To Find?: To complete the Vasagatan, you’ll need to breach the locked door to the bridge area. The Vasagatan contains blueprints for the Engine and Steering Wheel — equipment that is 100% required to reach the next island. The bridge is also where you’ll find coordinates to the next location Balboa Island.

Once you’re ready, enter the hull and begin your search. The bridge is located at the top of the ship.

How To Enter The Ship: The entrance to the yacht is in the back. You’ll need to access a hole near the engine room. From here, you can leave and explore the rest of the ship.

Enter the ship and search for key items to craft the bomb.

How To Craft The Bomb : The bomb has four components you need to locate and combine. This is a unique item that can only be crafted once — all four materials are unique. Bullet : Level 2 – In the bar on the counter. Easy-to-miss. It is inside a glass bottle. Electrical Wires : Level 2 – In Bedroom #3, inside a safe. To unlock the safe, you need to acquire the 4-Digit Safe Code . The code is located on the upper deck, in the room next to the helipad. Look on the round table. Gas Tank : Level 1 – Located in the kitchen area on a metal counter. Lighter : Level 5 – On the red bed in the upper level bedroom.

: The bomb has four components you need to locate and combine. This is a unique item that can only be crafted once — all four materials are unique.

Collect all four parts, craft the bomb, and blast your way into the wheelhouse. Now you can collect the blueprints and coordinates for Balboa Island. There is a lot more to explore on the Vasagatan — there are many locked rooms and areas that you can access by collecting key items. Don’t leave until you’ve fully explored! But these are the only items you absolutely can’t leave without.