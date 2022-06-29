Elden Ring: How to Get a Horse | Mount Guide

When you first step into a giant world like the one in Elden Ring, the first thing you're going to be asking is: where's my horse?

Elden Ring is simply gigantic. It’s the kind of game where even the giants don’t feel that big because the world that surrounds them is just so freaking massive by comparison. Of course, one of the first things you’re going to run into when you enter this world is an enemy on horseback who will stomp you into total oblivion. This naturally begs the question: when are you going to get a horse of your own? Well, luckily, it isn’t too long into the game before you’ll have a mount, and we’re about to tell you how to get it.

Where to Get Your Horse in Elden Ring

To get your horse, Torrent, you’re going to need to find three Sites of Grace in the open world of Elden Ring. Sites of Grace are the glowing, yellow resting points you’ll find dozens of over the course of your adventure. There are several in Limgrave, the starting area of the game, and the easiest way to find them is by simply exploring the world. If you want to find them a little quicker, just head toward Stormveil Castle, and you should come across three in no time.

Once you do, Melena will show up automatically and gift you with Torrent after some brief expository dialog. What’s more, she will also give you a special whistle to call your mount at any given time, so long as you’re not in a dungeon or particular area. Even more remarkable, Torrent automatically appears under you in Elden Ring when you call him, so you don’t even need to worry about mounting or dismounting if you’re in a hurry.

Finally, you can even use Torrent to fight bosses in the open world like the massive dragons and other titanic enemies you’ll encounter. However, your moveset is somewhat restricted while doing so. Either way, now you’ve got you’re proud horned stallion, and you can gallop with it to the four corners of The Lands Between.