Elden Ring: How to Two-Hand Weapons

Elden Ring is one of those games that just keeps going. Like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Xenoblade Chronicles, it isn’t so much long as it is as long as you want it to be. There are hundreds of secrets to discover along the way and an invigorating world for you to explore as you find them. However, there are also very basic things that you’re definitely going to want to be able to do as early as possible. This tip is from the latter category, so pay attention.

How to Two-Hand Weapons in Elden Ring

Two-handing weapons has been a vital strategy for many of the Soulsborne games, and Elden Ring is no exception. While you can certainly get through the game without learning the technique, it’s so basic to do and so incredibly useful that you’re definitely going to want to know how to do it.

How you accomplish two-handing will depend on your platform of choice. On PlayStation 4 or 5, you’re going to want to hold down Triangle and hit L1 or R1, depending on which weapon, shield, or other implements you want to two-hand. On Xbox One or Series X/S, it’s basically the same deal, with you picking the top face button (Y) and the shoulder buttons closest to you (LB, RB).

If you happen to be playing on PC, then you should have the same basic input if you’re using a controller. If not, just note that you want to hold down the alt weapon/item button and click the basic attack for whichever weapon you want to two-hand. Either way, two-handing can help to stagger enemies. Staggering enemies makes them fall over and stop attacking briefly and can also open them up to a special attack. It’s particularly useful against bosses, so if you’re struggling with a boss encounter, be sure to try it out.