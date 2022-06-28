What’s the Story of Sonic Frontiers?

SEGA is currently developing a totally new take on Sonic games with the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. The game will see the iconic hedgehog explore the mysterious Starfall islands and work to collect the Chaos Emeralds. Developers have integrated platforming and traditional Sonic elements such as rings, grind rails, and solving puzzles in the gameplay.

The upcoming game will have players use classic Sonic abilities such as running at high speeds, collecting rings, grinding rails, and attacking enemies. Players will be able to double jump, boost, and use new abilities such as combat attacks, creating a circle of light using the Cycloop, and running alongside walls. The Sonic team will give fans a fresh perspective on the classic Sonic design, adapting it and the hedgehog’s abilities to an open world. Additionally, The action platformer will be comprised of various biomes including flowery meadows, ancient ruins, desserts, and forests.

Sonic team leader Takashi Iizuka hopes that Sonic Frontiers will be the template for the franchise going forward. Anticipation is high for the upcoming game, prompting fans to ask several questions about the new title such as what is the story of Sonic Frontiers? Let’s take a look at what information SEGA has revealed so far and find out!

What is Sonic Frontiers about?

Most of the details for the Sonic Frontiers story is still a mystery but developers have revealed that the game will begin with the characters Tails and Amy Rose falling through a wormhole. Presumably, the story will continue with Sonic attempting to rescue his furry friends.

Sonic Frontiers is due to launch in Q4 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A recent Nintendo Direct revealed the game will release during the holiday season, suggesting it will launch in either November or December. Keep a look out for more info coming soon!