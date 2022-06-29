Elden Ring: How to Get Blaidd’s Armor Set | Location Guide

Blaidd the Half-Wolf is the trusted consort of the Lunar Princess Ranni, a fierce warrior, and a fan-favorite character in Elden Ring. The NPC that players can find throughout their journey in The Lands Between is one that is remembered fondly not just for his character but also his look, and with fashion playing such an important part in Souls games, players will want to know how to get the look of the Half-Wolf Warrior. This guide will explain to players how to get Blaidd’s full Armor Set in Elden Ring.

How To Get Blaidd’s Armor Set In Elden Ring

There is a total of four pieces of armor as well as his weapon, the Royal Greatsword. The armor, gauntlets, and greaves of Blaidd’s Armor Set are all part of a much larger questline, but getting the wolf mask that can allow players to have the face of the popular character can be picked up fairly easy. You will find Blaidd’s Wolf Mask behind the Carian Manor in the northern part of Liurnia. You will gain access to this area by defeating the boss named Royal Knight Loretta at the top of the Manor. This will grant you access to the area behind the Manor, which has multiple Rises. Head to the Rise in the southwest of this back area, known as Seluvis’s Rise.

Climb the crumbling wall to the left of the door, pictured in the first image below. Reach the corpse with an item that you can pick up. This is where you will find Blaidd’s Wolf Mask.

As for the rest of the Armor Set, which includes Blaidd’s Armor, Gauntlets, and Greaves as well as the Royal Greatsword, you will need to defeat Blaidd in a battle to acquire these items. This can be done upon first meeting him, which you can do at the earliest in Limgrave, but for players that want to give his death a narrative justification, they will need to complete Ranni the Lunar Princess’ Questline. Below is a full breakdown of how to complete this important quest and receive Blaidd’s Armor Set in Elden Ring.

Step 1: Pledge Yourself To Ranni

You can first meet Ranni at the Church of Elleh in Limgrave near the Tree Sentinel boss by visiting the location at night, though this is not necessary to complete the quest. In the same area that you find the Wolf Mask, you will find the tower known as Ranni’s Rise. Talk to her until you have the option to pledge yourself to her. It is important to note that players that have given Rogier the Black Knifeprint before meeting Ranni for the second time will need to complete another step since Ranni will not talk to you. To progress the quest, you will need to talk to Rogier after Ranni refuses to talk to you in her Rise, he will give you a lie to tell her that will allow you to continue the quest. If he is dead, you cannot continue the quest for that playthrough.

Step 2: Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, and Starscourge Radahn

To continue the quest for Ranni, you will need to defeat her mother, Rennala, Queen of the Moon, and her crazed brother, Starscourge Radahn. These bosses are the bosses of the Academy of Raya Lucaria in Liurnia and Redmane Castle in Caelid, respectively. Rennala must be defeated because of a chest found in her boss arena that you will need to open later in the quest, and Radahn must be beaten to reveal a path to Norkon, the Eternal City. a location that has an item for the quest. Head to Caelid and partake in the Radahn Festival to defeat the honorable general. Once he is defeated, one of the many stars that he was holding in the sky will fall in front of Fort Haight near Limgrave’s Mistwood.

Step 3: Get The Finger Slayer Blade

Descend in the hole created where the star met the earth to eventually arrive at Norkon, the Eternal City. Make your way through the zone and pass the Mimic Tear boss fight to reach the Ancestral Woods. Go to the left and make your way across a series of rooftops and towers in front of a Site of Grace. This area is Night’s Sacred Grounds. Continue your descent into the area until you find another Site of Grace. You will come across several Silver Tears in front of the Site and a giant finger reader sitting in a chair towering over the area. It is under the chair that you will find the chest containing the Finger Slayer Blade, the item that Ranni had asked you to retrieve. Bring the Blade back to Ranni and you will be rewarded with the Inverted Carian Statue, which is used in the Carian Study Hall.

Step 4: Travel To The Nokstella, The Eternal City, and Find Miniature Ranni Doll

After you give Ranni the Blade, reload the area, and she will have left her Rise. You will be able to progress the quest in two ways here, but the simpler way is to simply go to the northernmost Rise in the area, named Renna’s Rise. At the top, there will be a teleporter that takes you to the upper part of the Aisnel River. You will find the Miniature Ranni doll in front of where you arrive after teleporting inside of a coffin. You will be prompted to talk to the doll at Sites of Grace in this area, but it will not respond the first few times, keep talking to it until you get a response from Ranni. She will tell you to kill the Baleful Shadow for her. With this objective, make your way forward through Nokstella, The Eternal City. You will find an elevator that takes you further down into the underground.

Step 5: Defeat Baleful Shadow and Visit The Raya Lucaria Library

Continue through the area towards the City of Rot. You will know you are heading the right way when you notice the air starts to turn red like in Caelid. You will be confronted by an invading NPC named Baleful Shadow, taking the form of Blaidd. Upon defeating him, Ranni will thank you, and you will be given the Discarded Palace Key. Travel to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library (where you fought Rennala earlier) and unlock the chest behind her. You will find the Dark Moon Ring.

Step 6: Find the City of Rot Coffin and Defeat Astrel, Naturalborn of the Void

Return to the area where you fought the Shadow and continue through the area. The City of Rot is the most poisonous swamp that FromSoftware has made, inflicting you with Scarlet Rot as you traverse the area’s red pool. Get across the Lake of Rot towards the structure to the northeast, and you will arrive at an area called the Grand Cloister. Head down and follow the River of Scarlet towards the staircase. Before reaching the staircase, take a left, and you will find a coffin in the river. Get inside, and it will take you to the boss fight against Astrel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Step 7: Find Ranni And Return To Her Rise

Once you have defeated Astrel and with the Ring in hand, you will be able to gain access to a nearby elevator that will take you up to the Moonlight Altar, a plateau in Liurnia that is inaccessible from the Lakes. Head towards the Cathedral of Manus Celes on top of the hill in front of you and enter the hole found the the right of the altar at the opposite end of the church’s entrance. At the bottom of the hole is where you will find Ranni, who has killed a set of Two Fingers. Give her the Dark Moon Ring to complete Ranni’s Quest in Elden Ring. If you have done all of this before beating the game, you must summon her after defeating the boss to get the Age of Stars ending. Even if you finish this quest after completing the game’s main story, you will still receive the fan-favorite weapon, the Moonlight Greatsword, as a reward, this time called the Dark Moon Greatsword.

With the quest now complete, return to Ranni’s Rise to find Blaidd the Half-Wolf, who has been driven mad attempting to fight off the influence of the Two Fingers as they attempt to get him to betray Ranni. While not giving in to the betrayal, the loyal beast has lost his mind. You are forced to put down the crazed friend and will gain his outfit and weapon upon his defeat. This is how you get Blaidd’s Armor Set in Elden Ring.

