10 Best Fishing PS4 Games You Should Be Playing In 2022

There are all kinds of past times that are incorporated into video gaming on various levels. And one of them just so happens to be fishing. While you may not think that such an activity would “make a good game”, you’d be surprised. In fact, let’s show you 10 games that prove this fact.

#10 Red Dead Redemption 2

Yeah, we’re cheating on this entry but…don’t care! Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best video games out there right now, especially with the graphical power of the PS4. So the fact that you get to go fishing in this game is just a nice little bonus for you!

Seriously though, Rockstar Games put everything they had into this Wild West (and fishing) title, and it shows. To the extent that even those who never played the first game will be able to fully enjoy this one.

So if you haven’t tried it yet, you absolutely should, you won’t regret it.

#9Ark: Survival Evolved

Yes, we’re continuing in our cheating ways, but there are a lot of major titles out there that revolve around doing “lesser” things like fishing, and Ark: Survival Evolved is one example of that. In this game, you are dumped on an island known as Ark, and with nothing to your name, you must try to survive on this island.

That means getting a shelter, building ways to protect yourself, fighting off others on the island, and yes, getting food…through things like fishing!

There’s a lot to do and try out in Ark: Survival Evolved, including riding dinosaurs and wielding futuristic weapons! So why not give it a shot?

#8 Fishing Sim World Pro Tour

Ok, ok, we get it! You want an “actual fishing game” and not just one that happens to have fishing in it. To which we present to you Fishing Sim World Pro Tour. Why this one first? Because it shows a very particular side of fishing that is often lost on people: the pro side.

In this game you’ll not just have the ability to fish, but you’ll get to be put up against 100 of the best fishermen in the world in order to try and best them, improve your rank, and so on.

Add to that a robust multiplayer mode and you’ll be finding plenty of challenges to do here.

#7 Fishing: North Atlantic

Not unlike the last game, Fishing: North Atlantic is very much about the career side of things with fishing versus just “fishing for fun”.

In this case though, you’re not taking the role of a pro fisherman, rather, you’re taking the role of a captain on a ship that is for commercial fishing. It’s your job to go off the coast of Nova Scotia and get enough fish to get your quota and thus make your vessel one of the most successful around.

You’ll have multiple kinds of ships you can go on, all the way catching everything from Tuna to Swordfish! Do you think you have what it takes to be a good captain? You’re about to find out!

#6 Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

If you’re looking for a title that is all about the “recreational kind of fishing” then we have one for you in Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, which comes out this August. The previous game did a good job of mimicking the realism of fishing, but fans had notes on what they could do better. So, they took some time off and put the effort into making this game even more realistic.

And we’re not just talking about the fish, we’re talking about the way the world works, the way you can try to catch the fish, and more!

The fish will ALWAYS be in the water when you play…but whether you catch them or not is up to you.

#5 Shenmue 3

Oh, look, we’re cheating again! And we still don’t care because Shenmue 3 has fishing in it, and that’s enough to get it on this list.

You might recall that Shenmue honestly has a cult following of sorts for what is basically an “RPG life simulator”. Because remember, the game is about a boy named Ryo who is trying to avenge his father’s death and being ready for when that life comes…but he’s taking a LONG time to get there!

Regardless, in Shenmue 3 you’ll be put on the path of an item that your father’s killer wants. All the while growing your life via martial arts, relationships, and yes, fishing. What a world.

#4 Euro Fishing

Euro Fishing tries its best to deliver a realistic and yet easy enough to handle way of fishing as you go across the many lakes and bodies of water in Europe to fish.

For example, they actually have multiple levels of casting so that you can get used to one before you try the other and try for some more advanced styles of fishing. The “Euro” in Euro Fishing isn’t for show though, you’re going to get beautifully detailed locations for you to have fun in, and you’ll need to read the waters out there in order to catch the fish.

So jump in (figuratively speaking) and see just what fish you can catch in these places!

#3 Rapala Fishing Pro Series

If you want a fishing game that will truly challenge you to be the best fisherman around, you’ll need to try out Rapala Fishing Pro Series. Why? Because in this title you’ll get to be part of tournaments that are meant to be “world class” in nature. Further adding to it, there are going to be daily challenges that you’ll need to keep up with if you want to prove your worth.

You’ll be given access to 17 different top-tier species of pro fishing catches and expected to make it as an angler. So make your fisherman, and go get those fish if you want to prove how great you are.

#2 Fishing Planet

For our final “just about fishing” title, we present to you Fishing Planet. Why is this game at the top of this section? Because it’s a whole planet you can fish on! …ok, not really, but you do have a lot of locations from around the world that you can try and fish in to get the best fish around.

In fact, there are over 23 different locations that you can go to and over 170 different species of fish that you can catch. All the while being able to play it with players around the world!

And to put a cherry on top, the game is free to play.

#1 Stardew Valley

This one absolutely deserves to be at the top for the simple reason that fishing in this game can become a vital part of your every day life and routine!

In Stardew Valley, you take over a plot of land left to you by your family member, and it’s your job to rebuild it all…and then make the life you want to in the valley. The freedom of this game is almost second to none. You can grow your farm how you want to, or don’t really grow it at all. Your life is defined by what you want to do, and if that means fishing all day? Do it!