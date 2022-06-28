Diablo Immortal: The One Item You Need To Sell On The Market | F2P Tip

Diablo Immortal is a complex web of currencies and microtransaction mechanics that are difficult to unravel, even for experienced players in the endgame. Platinum is the easiest MTX currency to understand — you can spend it on the Auction House and even F2P players can earn it by selling the kinds of items big-spenders desperately want. Mostly, that’s going to be on gems. Many players report having no issue selling gems for maximum Platinum (400 Platinum, minus the AH tax) as hungry players eager to upgrade buy up every tradeable gem on the market. But gems aren’t the only useful items you’ll want to sell. There’s another even-more-valuable piece of kit that sells for a huge mark-up. Let’s discuss.

Why You Need To Sell Skill Stones

Skill Stones are part of the Charm System that unlocks at Level 56 in Diablo Immortal. After gaining a Charm, you can upgrade it 5 times to unlock 5 skill slots — these skills are 100% random and can be for any skills from literally any class. They’re an absurd time sink, and if you’re an endgame F2P player, they’re really not worth bothering with… except as a source of platinum.

You can earn a huge bounty of platinum by selling Skill Stones. Once a charm is fully upgraded, you can convert the Charm into a Skill Stone to enhance other Charms. This can also be sold on the Auction House. Depending on your luck with the Skill Stone, you can sell these for maximum platinum. But you’ll want to keep a few things in mind before trying to sell Skill Stones.

Skill Stones can often be sold for 2,500 Platinum — the maximum amount — at the Auction House. It may take a day or two to sell. Have patience and it will pay off.

To sell Skill Stones, you'll want to make sure your Skill Stone is actually valuable — avoid upgrading Charms unless they have a good starter skill buff . Look for buffs on skills that are commonly used by each class. If you have at least a good starter skill, you're much more likely to sell.

. Look for buffs on skills that are commonly used by each class. If you have at least a good starter skill, you’re much more likely to sell. Alternatively, if a Skill Stone has multiple skills from the same class — say 3/5 slots are for Necromancer skills — then that Skill Stone is inherently valuable. Sell it for maximum profit.

Upgrading Charms and creating Skill Stones requires a lot of grinding, so this isn’t the most efficient method for earning Platinum. You’ll still want to team up with 4-players and complete dungeons / bounties to earn 12~ gems, then run Elder Rifts for Embers to purchase runes and craft more gems. Both of those gem types can be sold for platinum.

Selling Skill Stones is a very useful secondary income source you can use while also selling gems. You’ll be getting charms as you grind Paragon levels, and you can grind up those charms to upgrade other charms, then convert the charms into Skill Stones and sell at the Auction House — at 2,500 Platinum a pop, that’s a nice big bonus between gem sales.