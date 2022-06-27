Raft: How To Cheat | God Mode, Infinite Resources & No Clip

There aren’t traditional cheat codes in Raft — unless you’re willing to download mods — but there is a way to cheat and build the ship of your dreams. Like Minecraft and other survival building games, Raft has a Creative Mode that you can activate at the start of your adventure. You’ll be able to select the game mode at the start and won’t be able to change it unless you’re using mods — we’ll talk more about that in the full guide below.

There are five game modes in Raft (Easy, Normal, Hard, Peaceful & Creative) and each one is designed for a different kind of player. Peaceful Mode makes enemies completely non-hostile. You’ll have to attack them first before they attack you. For the “full” experience, Easy Mode lets you explore and experience the story without fearing losing everything after death — you’ll keep your inventory — enemies do less damage, the shark attacks less, and your hunger / thirst meters lower more slowly. If you’re struggling with Normal Mode and just want less meter management, Easy Mode might be the right choice for you.

If Easy isn’t easy enough and you just want infinite resources to play with, check out the full guide below.

How To Cheat With Mods

There are no cheat codes or console commands in Raft naturally, but you can add them easily with mods.

Start by downloading the Raft Mod Loader here. Install it, then you’ll be able to add mods to Raft.

Next, install the KUtility Mod here. This adds a new menu that lets you toggle God Mode, No Hunger, No Thirst, Anchor and more.

There are many, many more mods on Raftmodding.com. Search for cheats and you’ll find more. Some of these mods even let you change your mode mid-game.

How To Cheat In Creative Mode

If you don’t want to use mods, you can use the in-game functionality and play around in Creative Mode.

Creative Mode is toggled on before starting a new game. You can’t change your game mode after starting — unless you’re using mods.

When Creative Mode is active, the raft will not follow the current, the shark will not attack, and hunger / thirst are unlimited.

is active, the raft will not follow the current, the shark will not attack, and hunger / thirst are unlimited. All crafting recipes are automatically unlocked, and crafting does not require resources — you can craft anything for free.

Islands will not spawn in this mode.

To fly / no-clip through anything in the game world, press the [N] key.

Creative Mode is for experimenting with crafting and creating the raft of your dreams without any of that pesky survival stuff. Nothing will attack you, you can’t die, and you have unlimited resources to build up your raft.

While in Creative Mode achievements are locked. This is “cheating” after all.