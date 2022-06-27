Raft: How To Craft Every Useful Recipe | Cooking Pot & Juicer Guide

Sick of eating fruit picked right off your latest lost island excursion? Raft offers two ways to “cook” — using a cooking pot or chopping everything up with a juicer. Both can give your character buffs for faster swimming, faster running speed, or even escape death when the buff is active. There are lots of recipes to cook with, but there are only a handful of recipes that are actually useful. That’s what we’re going to talk about here.

In the latest version of Raft, there’s almost no reason to cook your ingredients. You’re better off cooking your meat and ignoring all these fancy combinations. You’re basically squeezing no efficiency out of your ingredients by combing them — you’re better off eating them raw or giving them a grill. Beyond that, the only reason to cook in Raft is for those buffs. And we’re going to list all the recipes that give you a big buff.

How To Cook Recipes | Cooking Pot & Juicer

There are two methods to cook recipes in Raft — with the Cooking Pot or the Juicer. The Cooking Pot produces dishes, and the Juicer produces juice. You can find recipes as randomized loot on islands, or you can purchase them from trading posts. Recipes are NOT REQUIRED — you’ll be able to combine ingredients in a Cooking Pot or Juicer even if you don’t own the specific recipe.

Cooking Pot : Requires x6 Planks, x6 Plastic, x2 Mental Ingots, x4 Vine Goo, x1 Bolt

: Requires x6 Planks, x6 Plastic, x2 Mental Ingots, x4 Vine Goo, x1 Bolt Juicer: Requires x6 Planks, x6 Plastic, x1 Bolt, x4 Vine Goo, x1 Circuit Board

Use a Clay Bowl to collect a finished recipe from the Cooking Pot. The Juicer is more advanced and requires a Battery to power each use.

The Best Recipes | Buff Recipes List

Only certain recipes provide bonus effects when consumed. Recipes can be crafted in the corresponding station without finding an in-game recipe. As long as you know what ingredients go into the station, you’ll be able to craft.

Salmon Salad: +Underwater Breathing Requires: Cooking Pot – x1 Pineapple, x1 Mango, x1 Silver Algae, x1 Raw Salmon

: +Underwater Breathing

Hearty Stew: +Survive Death Once Requires: Cooking Pot – x1 Raw Meat, x1 Raw Potatoe, x1 Silver Algae, x1 Cave Mushroom

: +Survive Death Once

Catfish Deluxe: +Running Speed Requires: Cooking Pot – x1 Raw Beat, x1 Raw Potatoe, x1 Raw Catfish, x1 Cave Mushroom

: +Running Speed

Spicy Pineberry: +Swimming Speed Requires: Juicer – x2 Strawberry, x1 Pineapple, x1 Chili

: +Swimming Speed

Redbeet Shot: +Extra Hearts Requires: x2 Raw Beet, x1 Coconut, x1 Turmeric

: +Extra Hearts

And that’s seriously it. Those are all the recipes that are worth knowing. If you cook all five and consume them at the same time, you’ll earn the “Powered Up!” Steam Achievement.