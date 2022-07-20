10 Best Fishing Games for Xbox Series X/S

Sometimes you just need a break from all the car racing, gun shooting and sword-swinging action, and so what better way to escape than kicking back by the lake, rod in hand.

Thanks to backwards compatibility, the Xbox Series X and S consoles are home to a boat load of fishing games. So, cast your reels and get your nets at the ready as we list the top 10 Xbox Series X/S fishing games that allow you to be the virtual fisherman you were always meant to be.

#10 Rapala Fishing Pro: Series

Publisher: GameMill Entertainment

Developer: Concrete Software

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: October 24, 2017

Certainly not the prettiest looking game on this list, those looking for a powerhouse fishing title to test the limits of their ninth-generation consoles should maybe give Rapala Fishing Pro: Series a miss. But if you’re after a fun arcadey experience that lets you hop into a motorboat and drive around the water at full speed in search of the best fishing spots, well this definitely offers that. With hundreds of licensed lures at your disposal, this game basically doubles as one big product placement for Rapala fishing products too.

#9 ARK: Survival Evolved

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Release Date: August 29, 2017

Whilst the surprisingly star-studded sequel is set to be released in 2023, there’s still a lot of fun to be had in this prehistoric survival game. From taming dinosaurs, building settlements, and of course fishing. But be warned, there’s plenty of set-up required before you can start reeling them in as you’ll need to craft a rod and gather bait. Like all great fishing aficionados, ARK: Survival Evolved knows the most important thing when casting your line is comfort, which is why you’ll also need to find a nice cosy chair or place to sit on too before you can start angling.

#8 Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: October 26, 2018

Rockstar’s open-world adventure game was (and still is) one of the most advanced games of its time back when it released in 2018. It’s so advanced in fact, that you don’t even need a rod to fish, in fact, it’s usually easier to just throw a stick of dynamite in a pond and watch as your prize rises to the surface. Of course, chances are if you’re reading this list then you probably want to actually fish properly, like with a rod and everything, and Red Dead Redemption 2 does offer that as well. There aren’t as many fish to catch as other games on this list but there’s still plenty lot of fun to be had fishing by the lake, offering a rare moment of respite in the wild west.

#7 Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Publisher: PlayWay plc

Developer: Bit Golem / Console Labs S.A.

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Release Date: May 29, 2020

With a name like Ultimate Fishing Simulator, you may be surprised to see this title seventh on our list. The game boasts that you’ll never be bored waiting for fish to bite and that providing you select the appropriate equipment and bait, success is guaranteed. Of course, this also means catching fish can be a bit easy. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though and ideal if you’re seeking a more laidback experience or new to fishing games. There’s no shortage of content either as the version playable on Xbox Series X/S includes three DLCs at no extra cost.

#6 Sea of Thieves

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Rare Ltd

Platform: Xbox One, PC

Release Date: March 20, 2018

You might be amazed to hear that Sea of Thieves, Rare’s swashbuckling pirate adventure title, originally launched without fishing. So, why is it here on this list then? Well, fast forward a year later, the release of the anniversary update added many new shiny things for players to do: a new story campaign, a PvP Arena mode, and most importantly (in the context of this list at least) fishing! Hop in-game now then and you can get to fishing with your pirate pals in no time, maybe even have a contest to see who can get the catch of the day, the loser has to walk the plank.

#5 Fishing: North Atlantic

Publisher: Misc Games

Developer: Misc Games

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: June 30, 2021

Ever wanted to fish in the North Atlantic? Then this is the game for you. Ditching the romanticised vision of a hot summer’s day by the pond and donning slightly soggy overalls instead, Fishing: North Atlantic sees you enter the competitive world of commercial fishing. A role not for the fainthearted, you’ll be tasked with not just fishing up a storm (ironically whilst likely fishing in storms) but getting your product ready for sale as well. This includes gutting fish which you’ll do as part of a knife-wielding minigame and where you’ll even be given a star rating out of five for your handiwork – just don’t be too gutted if you can’t a get perfect score straight away.

#4 Stardew Valley

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Developer: ConcernedApe

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Release Date: December 14, 2016

Much like in the life simulation games that inspired the farming title, fishing is a hobby you’ll likely be spending plenty of time doing in Stardew Valley. Easy to pick up but difficult to master, there’s plenty of incentive to become a pro angler. Catch a fish perfectly and you’ll be rewarded with an increased chance that the aquatic animal on the end of your line is of rare quality. Once caught, fish can be used as ingredients to cook up tasty meals for yourself or gifted to your neighbours. Bon appetit!

#3 Euro Fishing

Publisher: Dovetail Games

Developer: Dovetail Games

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: June 10, 2016

If it’s fishing in Europe you’re after, then look no further. The first of two titles developed by Dovetail Games in this list, Euro Fishing was widely seen as one of the better fishing games of its time back when it was released in 2016. Even today, it holds up well and is great at introducing the mechanics of fishing to new players. With casting options that suit both a simpler or more adept playstyle, newbies and pros alike should expect to enjoy their time fishing across Europe.

#2 Fishing Planet

Publisher: Fishing Planet LLC

Developer: Fishing Planet LLC

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: July 10, 2019

What’s better than fishing on your own? Fishing with friends of course, and that’s exactly what Fishing Planet allows you to do. The free-to-play title that’s not to be confused with the similarly named The Fisherman – The Fishing planet, will appeal particularly to diehard fishing fans who know their stuff. Rods are highly customisable and whilst it can be a little confusing, there’s plenty of tackle combinations for fishing aficionados to experiment and get to grips with in order to catch the over 70 different species of fish the game has to offer.

#1 Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Publisher: Dovetail Games

Developer: Dovetail Games

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: September 18, 2018

Ever dreamt of a life as a fishing influencer? It may be more possible than you think. Starting off as a fledging fisher, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour’s career mode sees you rise like a fish out of water to climb the ranks in a bid to prove yourself as an elite angler and become a social media star along the way. Once you’ve conquered the single player you can take your skills online too to compete in multiplayer tournaments and show the world that there’s nothing catfish-y about your handiwork with a rod.