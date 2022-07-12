10 Best Dinosaur Xbox Series X/S Games To Feel Prehistoric

Who doesn’t like dinosaurs? From kid’s books to terrifying movies, dinosaurs have been fueling the imagination of children and adults alike for years. If you feel like mingling with some T-Rexs, here are the 10 best dinosaur games available right now on Xbox Series X/S.

#10 Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt is an updated version of the very first Carnivores game that came out in 1998. This FPS places you against various dinosaurs and other dangerous prehistoric animals. Your goal is to hunt these creatures with a large array of weapons.

Killing dinosaurs is not as easy as it may seem. If herbivorous dinosaurs will flee when you try to get near, carnivorous dinos will attack when they see you. Killing a T-Rex is the hardest challenge of the game, as you will need to shoot its eyes before taking it down.

#9 Caveman Warriors

Caveman Warriors is a 2D platformer that will throw you back in time. You can team up with up to three other players to crash heads together as a team of cavemen. There will be various enemies who will rise against you, such as dinosaurs, monsters, and enemy tribes who want your head.

This local cooperative platformer was developed by JanduSoft, an independent studio. Caveman Warriors takes its inspiration from games like New Super Mario, Joe & Mac, Metal Slug, Castle Crashers, and Trine. You can switch between different playable characters anytime in the game, and there are secret levels to unlock throughout your adventure.

#8 Turok

Turok is the latest installment in a series of FPS starring dinosaurs that started in 1997. It follows the adventures of Joseph Turok, a Native American space marine sent to apprehend a war criminal on a remote planet. Of course, this planet is home to various dinosaurs Turok will have to fight.

Most of the game is set in the jungle. The biggest threat is not the dinosaurs, but the various henchman of the war criminal you try to stop. Luckily, you can bait the dinos into joining the fights against your human enemies, unleashing their might upon your foes. Turok supports both a solo campaign and several online multiplayer modes for up to 16 people.

#7 Dauntless

The world of Dauntless is filled with dinosaurs-like creatures, but not the cute friendly kind. A cataclysmic event caused monstrous creatures to roam across the world. These Behemoths prey on the surviving humans. Your goal as a Slayer is to hunt them down before they snack on everyone.

Dauntless is an action RPG where you have to hunt down the monsters, collect their loot, and craft better gear to hunt even bigger prey. Each hunt takes about 20 minutes to complete. You can either play solo or team in a cooperative lobby for up to six players.

#6 Minecraft Jurassic World DLC

If Chris Pratt can tame dinosaurs in Jurassic World, you can do the same in Minecraft with the Jurassic World DLC. The game features over 60 dinosaurs you can train and exhibit. But your biggest challenge will be to make sure they don’t go rogue and snack on your park’s visitors.

Just like in the movie, Minecraft Jurassic World DLC puts you at the reins of your own dinosaur park. You can create your own dinos from fossils and train them before showing them off to the public. The biggest challenge in Minecraft Jurassic World DLC is to keep your park up and running while avoiding any dino-related accident.

#5 Monster Hunter World

If you would rather hunt down dinosaurs rather than see them live a peaceful life, Monster Hunter World might be a good pick for you. As its name suggests, this game is all about hunting monsters.

The goal of Monster Hunter World is to hunt various prey and loot them to craft better gear allowing you to tackle even bigger prey. Each hunt is a separate quest you can complete either on your own or in an online lobby for up to four players. If you feel social, you can also join a multiplayer server supporting up to 16 players to hunt down monsters while making new friends.

#4 Second Extinction

In Second Extinction, mutated dinosaurs are taking over Earth and snacking on everyone in their way. Humans flee to an orbital station, but they eventually come back to Earth and launch a war against the dinosaurs.

Of course, you stand on the human side of this story. There are plenty of dinosaurs who will try to rip your head off. These mutated dinosaurs are way stronger than your typical T-Rex. For instance, they can generate electricity, spit acid, or hide underground. Second Extinction features a total of five classes, each with its own weapons. You can either fight against these dinosaurs solo or team up with other players.

#3 LEGO Jurassic World

For about 27 years now, LEGO has been turning popular movies into funny video games. So when Jurassic World came out in the theaters, it soon got its LEGO-themed action-adventure game.

LEGO Jurassic World features five levels per film, for a total of 20 levels. It goes over the main events of the movies and stars some of its most iconic characters, such as Dr. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Owen Grady. Of course, there are also plenty of dinosaurs, from the T-Rex to Stegosaurus and Triceratops. You can even create new hybrid dinosaurs as you progress through the game.

#2 Jurassic World Evolution 2

When it comes to dinosaurs, few movies are as popular as Jurassic Park and its sequel, Jurassic World. The most famous dinosaur park has its video game version with Jurassic World Evolution.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a business simulator that puts you at the reins of your own prehistoric theme park. You will have to build shelters for over 75 prehistoric species and allow visitors to roam around your park and see your dinosaurs while making sure your animals stay healthy and happy.

#1 ARK Survival Evolved

All dinosaurs are not friendly, but you can’t always just go ahead and kill them all. Sometimes, you have to survive in hostile territory, and that is the exact promise of ARK Survival Evolved.

This survival game is set in a world filled with 176 different dinosaurs and monsters. Your goal is to survive by building your own shelter and gathering resources. Besides this survival aspect of the game, one of the main features of ARK Survival Evolved is the ability to tame dinosaurs. Most creatures can be tamed once you knock them and feed them back to health. Not a peaceful method, but a good way to end up riding a dino.