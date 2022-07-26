14 Best Samurai PS5 Games You Need To Play

Samurai, noble warriors with a strict code of honor, have made a deep cultural impact in not only their native region, but well beyond the land of the rising sun. Their unconditional loyalty towards their lords would be the envy of any employer today, but it also came with a hefty price: any disgraceful act, and the samurai was obligated to commit hara-kiri—in other words, a voluntary death to save face. The following titles showcase the best action Japanese feudal warlords have to offer on PlayStation 5.

#14 Ghostrunner

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: One More Level, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks

Release Date: September 2021

This is a turbo-charged sci-fi hack ‘n’ slash with attitude. The art direction should tempt anybody with inclinations towards cyberpunk, and the fierce, fast-pace slashing will keep you playing. You play as a cyborg (or ghostrunner, in this game’s lingo) that must scale a large tower populated with drones, enforcers, sentries, and several other brutes. Your weapon of choice is the humble katana, which can undergo aesthetic changes if you manage to hunt down hidden skins. One More Level co-developed Ghostrunner with the infamous 3D Realms (Duke Nukem, Ion Fury)—which is another reason to check out this game.

#13 Samurai Shodown

Publisher: SNK, Sega

Developer: SNK, Yuki Enterprise

Release Date: June 2019

Also known as Samurai Spirits in Japan, Samurai Shodown lets you enact your wildest beat ’em up fantasies as you plough through a series of outlandish opponents. After a ten year hiatus, SNK has reinvigorated the franchise with a reboot that sports impressive 3D backgrounds and slick character makeovers that would have blown the minds of any nineties kids. The adrenaline-pumping combos remain, and gory finishing moves make a welcome comeback.

#12 Afro Samurai

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Developer: Namco Bandai Games

Release Date: January 2009

Based on the eponymously titled anime series, Afro Samurai blends 3D brawling and Japanese history into an epic tale of vengeance. When protagonist Afro’s father is brutally decapitated (ironically, by a man named Justice) Afro swears to retaliate. The combat is varied and features use of punches, kicks as well as a sword that can dismember enemies in a flash. Opting for a hip-hop fusion soundtrack may sound unusual, but it turns out Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki is a huge fan of not only hip-hop but soul music.

#11 Cyberpunk 2077

Publisher: CD Projekt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: February 2022

The long awaited Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the smoothest launch, and that’s putting it mildly. Riddled with bugs, corrupted saves, and performance issues on last gen consoles, the rocky release prompted Sony to remove the game from the PlayStation store and issue players refunds. That said, CD Projekt Red has done its damnedest to turn things around, and the studio’s most ambitious title to date has experienced a boost in approval ratings as a result. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG that takes place in a futuristic metropolis. Check out Jake’s insights on the Next-Gen update here.

#10 Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Publisher: Adult Swim Games

Developer: Soleil Ltd.

Release Date: August 2020

Although film adaptations of games usually don’t fare well, the reverse isn’t necessarily true. Case in point: Samurai Jack. It’s an action adventure title that pays homage to the award-winning series, and even features a familiar foe in Aku. Gameplay consists of exploration and laying waste to enemies with ranged and melee weapons to progress the story forward. Samurai Jack could’ve turned out very different (and far less authentic) had Adult Swim Games not persuaded showrunner Genndy Tartakovsky to come on board for the script.

#9 For Honor

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Release Date: February 2017

A faction-based jousting experience, For Honor invites you to pick between knight, viking or samurai class before launching into its story campaign or PvP multiplayer. The main draw of For Honor lies in its medieval combat, which necessitates things like parrying, stunning, and attacking with carefully-timed precision. Fans of the multiplayer mode have reason to celebrate—a few months back, For Honor received cross-play at last. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Ubisoft revealed a slew of upgrades (improved textures, shadows, and more) designed for current generation consoles. Our Before You Buy offers a thorough explanation of what else to expect.

#8 Onimusha

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: January 2019

The chances of an Onimusha remake or remaster once looked slim, but fortunately, Capcom came to its senses. Onimusha: Warlords is the classic game you remember refurbished with smooth controls, HD graphics, and the ability to toggle between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios mid-game. Of course, fans are now hoping Capcom will give Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny and Onimusha 3: Curtain of Darkness the same remaster treatment—but nothing has been set in stone. A quick inspection of our Before You Buy should fill you in on additional Onimusha: Warlords details.

#7 Ghost of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Release Date: July 2020

From the studio behind the Infamous and Sly Cooper games comes Ghost of Tsushima, a breathtaking action-adventure that doesn’t hold your hand. Set in the Kamakura period, Ghost of Tsushima puts you in the role of a stoic samurai who must take on an invading Mongol army. As part of your basic arsenal, you’ve got a katana, but as the game progresses you’ll master a variety of tools such as smoke bombs which cause temporary confusion. Perhaps the most interesting factoid about Ghost of Tsushima is that it was made not by a Japanese company, but an American one. Here’s our Before You Buy for a better look at the gameplay.

#6 Soulcalibur

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Release Date: October 2018

There are a ton of fighting games on the market—Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat are household names, while BlazBlue and Dragon Ball FighterZ opt for a more cartoonish approach. So what makes Soulcalibur different? Well, it turns out many sword-fighting games take place in 3D environments part of a bigger level, and don’t offer that classic 1v1 match-up that was once popular. Soulcalibur fills that niche with style. The latest entry, Soulcalibur VI, is a series reboot which preserves the spirit of its predecessors while incorporating new mechanics like reversal edge that lets you block your rival’s counterattack. Jake thought it was fun as hell.

#5 Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Developer: Mimimi Games

Release Date: December 2016

The glory days of real-time tactics games like Desperados and Commandos seemed well and truly over until Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun entered the scene. Shadow Tactics is a proper hardcore stealth game in which you control five different characters, each with unique special abilities that help you covertly navigate across maps in a team effort. Beyond the exquisite environmental details, Mimimi Games has gone the extra mile by including Japanese voice audio for added immersion. Jordan thought it was a master-crafted game. Things may get tricky—especially in the latter half of the game—so make sure to keep our walkthrough bookmarked.

#4 Sifu

Publisher: Sloclap

Developer: Sloclap

Release Date: February 2022

If you’re somewhat of a fighting game connoisseur, you’ll probably remember the name Sloclap—that French indie studio responsible for Absolver. Evidently, Sloclap has a passion for martial arts, because Sifu is another hand-to-hand combat experience with an unusual ageing mechanic. Technically it’s a kung-fu game, which makes perfect sense considering the developers were largely inspired by Jackie Chan films. Compared to Absolver’s open-world freedom, Sifu is a more linear, focused adventure set in modern day China. Jake thinks it’s a bit of a grind, but there’s also a nice difficulty curve that will reward patient gamers. Watch our Before You Buy here.

#3 Nioh 2

Publisher: Koei Tecmo, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo

Release Date: March 2020

It’s tough for a sequel to outdo the original game, especially when said game is comprehensively solid. However, Team Ninja really stepped up to the task with Nioh 2, fortifying gameplay with additional weapons, enemy types, and new techniques like burst counter which allows the player to deflect more damaging blows from AI. Despite being released after Nioh, this title acts as a prequel story and offers a character creation system for a more personalized journey. Here are our tips on mastering Nioh 2 if you’re just starting out.

#2 Nioh

Publisher: Koei Tecmo, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo

Release Date: February 2017

A tribute to the Dark Souls games, Nioh is a fantasy ARPG with mission-based gameplay and fairly punishing difficulty. Enemies spawn across maps as you explore, drawing you into skirmishes where you can deploy melee and ranged weapons to inflict damage. Boss battles significantly up the ante with more brutal attacks and necessitate dodging and rolling. Fortunately, checkpoints do exist in the form of shrines, which further allow you to regenerate your health. Nioh‘s protagonist William is in fact inspired by an English navigator of the same name who became a samurai in the 1600s.

#1 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Publisher: Activision

Developer: FromSoftware

Release Date: March 2019

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice created quite the controversy upon its release due to its high difficulty level. Being a FromSoftware game, this should of course be no surprise. Bloodborne, Dark Souls and FromSoftware’s latest IP Elden Ring all prioritize mechanical mastery and reward players who learn from failure. Sekiro follows this basic tenet. At heart, it’s an action-adventure set in a period of Japanese civil-war. Gone is the ability to level up stats, but defeating enemies yields experience which then unlocks skill points that can aid you in battle if spent wisely. Sekiro also features light stealth elements like the deathblow which can insta-kill unaware enemies.