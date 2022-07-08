10 Best Military War Xbox One Games To Play In 2022

War, war never changes…no, we’re not talking about Fallout, we’re talking about war-themed video games, because they rarely change as well. But if that doesn’t bother you and you have an Xbox One, we have some game suggestions for you.

#10 War Thunder

How about we start with something really big, shall we? War Thunder is a title that puts you not against a computer, but against other players. Yep, it’s a cross-platform war MMO where you’ll be able to select from across 2000 different vehicles to do battle in. Oh, and they’re not just land vehicles, they’re vehicles from the sky and the water as well.

That alone means you have a LOT of options as you try and work together to take out the enemy, as well as going and defending those close to you.

The game is so in-depth that it has over 100 different battlefield areas from history to partake in. Oh, and did we mention it’s free?

#9 Tannenberg

The thing that is sometimes forgotten about war games is that they really do put you in some of the key battles and battlefields of history in order to give you a small taste of what really went on there. If you look at the Tannenberg title for example, you’ll get to have a unique experience from the battles of WWI. All the while, having massive battles against other players.

Because in Tannenberg, you’ll get to have matches with up to 64 total players! Add to that a menagerie of authentic weapons of the time, large battlefields to do special tactics in, and more, and you’ll see exactly why many are high on this game series.

#8 Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Call of Duty franchise is going to be on this list twice, and so we’ll do our best to make each one unique sounding, and it honestly won’t be too hard per se.

For example, with Call of Duty: Vanguard, we have a title that focuses on both singleplayer and multiplayer gameplay. In the story, you’ll play as five different characters from various points in the war. They’re captured by the AXIS powers and are trying to get out while flashing back to what brought them to that point.

And of course, the multiplayer aspect is something that will keep players going for some time, so you won’t be bored easily with this game.

#7 Enlisted

Enlisted is a very different game than the ones we’ve already talked about, mainly because of the focus of the gameplay.

In this game, you’re not playing a single soldier or commanding a vehicle in a large-scale conflict, rather, you’re commanding a squad of soldiers in massive battles across the breadth of World War II. You’ll get to go and do the “Battle of Moscow” as well as the invasion of Normandy, and how well you handle your squad is going to determine a lot of things.

Your squad will be able to have 10 different classes from basic rifleman, to engineers, to flamethrower wielders, explosive experts, and so on. So pick your class, lead them onto the battlefield, and try to obtain victory.

#6 Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Yes, that is a long name, but the game is mostly worth it so…let’s give it a pass?

Regardless, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 puts you back in the scope position of Raven, a sniper who is taking on contracts to eliminate some of the most dangerous people in the world. This time around, you’ll find yourself in the Middle East, and have to perfectly place your shots in order to get the job done.

Plan out your attacks, and determine if you have to shoot them from afar, or if you’ll need to be up close and personal to defeat the enemy.

There’s a lot of room for you to work here, so get your “sniper vision’ going and fulfill your contract.

#5 Wolfenstein Series

Now let’s take another turn on things and go to a more fictional version of our world via the Wolfenstein series. No, not the original games, but the modern titles by Bethesda that have resulted in many games, spinoffs, expansions, and a whole lot of dead bad guys. Just saying.

In the titles, you’ll play as William “B.J.” Blazkowicz, a soldier in a world where the AXIS powers won World War II, changing the very course of history. Now, you must help build up the resistance and take the fight to them before things get even MORE out of control.

Each one provides new challenges and settings, from Europe, to the US, to the freaking moon!!! So load up and go save the world, it needs it.

#4 Battlefield V

For better or for worse, the Battlefield franchise continues to try and make their war titles bigger, grander, more authentic, and more varying. It doesn’t always work (especially at launch…) but at the very least, you can say they’re really trying to make it work, as shown with Battlefield V.

Because in one of their most recently titles, they allow you to take to the land, sea, and sky in order to take out the bad guys. And that’s just the in the singleplayer mode. Once you head to the multiplayer mode, you’ll have even more fun as you go up against players from all over the world.

#3 Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown

So far we’ve shown you plenty of titles that let you experience the battlefield form all directions, some of which are indeed in the sky. But this time, we’re showing you a game that is only about the skies above and the battles that happen within.

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown puts you in the pilot seat of a jet and puts you in intense combat both in the singleplayer and multiplayer modes. 360 battles will be happening all around you as you’ll need to be a true Top Gun in order to survive.

Think you can handle it? Get in the cockpit and find out for yourself.

#2 Call of Duty Warzone

As promised, here’s the second Call of Duty game, and as you can see…it’s a bit different than the last one.

After all, Call of Duty Warzone is very much about the Battle Royale style of gameplay versus the more “basic” forms that COD has taken over time. You’ll be playing solely against other players in grisly battles in which you’ll need to have mastery of your weapon, the terrain, and indeed have a bit of luck on your side.

Each battle will be different from the last and the next, don’t go all out, or play it smart, as long as you’re the last one standing that’s all that matters!

#1 Six Days In Fallujah

And now, for a future game that should definitely be on your radar.

Six Days In Fallujah gives you a look into the battles that happened in Iraq during the war that took many lives and lasted a very long time. What’s more, these aren’t just retellings of the battles, these are accounts given to you by those who were there. You won’t just be soldiers either, you’ll be playing as civilians at times in order to fully grasp just how horrifying these battles and fights for survival were.

Add to that, the game introduces a special system that ensures that every single time you play through this game…the level layout will be different. When it comes out, you’ll definitely want to try this game.