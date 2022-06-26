Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – How to Complete the Dark Aether Bunny Easter Egg in Shi-No-Numa Reborn

A connecting tissue between all of the round-based maps of Black Ops Cold War were Easter Eggs related to Mr. Peeks, aka the Dark Aether Bunny that you can get from the Mystery Box to cause it to move. These Easter Eggs ranged from taking you to a nightclub in Germany to the dark jungles of Vietnam to get a reward. The Easter Egg once again makes a return with round-based zombies as Shi-No-Numa Reborn has made its way to Call of Duty: Vanguard. While this quest doesn’t take you anywhere special, it does give you a sizable reward for completing it. This guide will explain to players how to complete the Dark Aether Bunny Easter Egg in the Shi-No-Numa Reborn Zombies map in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How To Complete The Dark Aether Bunny Easter Egg On Shi-No-Numa Reborn In Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

This Dark Aether Bunny Easter Egg requires the use of Zombie Blood, which you will only gain access to after completing a large portion of Shi-No-Numa Reborn’s Main Easter Egg Quest. Gameranx has a full guide on how to complete that Quest linked here, but this guide will break down the parts of the quest that you will need to get done for this quest.

The first step towards completing both the Main Quest of Shi-No-Numa Reborn and this Dark Aether Bunny Easter Egg is to find the three Cypher Wheel parts that are found around the map. The first one will be found in a corner of the Dormitory area found in the central building, resting on a table. The next dial is found in the back corner of the Doctor’s Quarter sitting on a box. The last wheel is found on a desk directly in front of the Pack-a-Punch machine at the Dig Site.

You will also need to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2 wonder weapon as it is required in order to complete the quest. While it is possible to get the weapon from the Mystery Box after Round 10, you can build it at a workbench found in the Storage Hut. Once, again, Gameranx has a full guide on how to build the weapon linked here. This guide will give you an overview of how to build the wonder weapon.

You need to collect a Weapon Barrel and three Charged Vacuum Fuse. You find the barrel on a shelf inside the Fishing Hut After picking up the Weapon Barrel, bring it to a generator found in the water at the Comm Room Exterior. Interact with the generator to put the Weapon Barrel on top of it. It will then be struck by lightning, at which time you will be tasked with protecting the generator for a period of time (if the generator doesn’t get struck by lightning, progress the round). Once it is charged, pick the Barrel back up and go inside the Comms Room and interact with the radio pictured below to pick up the Charged Vacuum Fuse.

The other way to get the Charged Vaccum Fuse is by charging a Tesla Coil found in the spawn which you can change by having the Zaballa boss use its mine attack on the Coil to charge it. You can also find an uncharged fuse in the Comm Room. Take that fuse to the trap in the Storage Hut. The red box that you interact with to use the trap will break and swing open, allowing you to place the uncharged Fuse into it. Activate the trap and let the trap get some kills with the trap until you get a quote saying you have charged the Fuse. Once this happens, the Charged Fuse will be placed on the workbench.

Once you have all the Fuses and the Weapon Barrel, you can bring them to the Workbench in the Storage Hut to construct the Wunderwaffe DG-2 to continue the Easter Egg.

The dials will need to be brought to the obelisk found in the Doctor’s Quarters exterior. The obelisk will need to get cleared off by using the Boom-Schreier enemies by having them explode near the structure. Once three explosions happen near the obelisk, you will be able to place the three cypher wheels into the stone.

You will be able to figure out which symbols to turn the wheel to, you will need to find three scraps of paper that are displaying kanji symbols that will change every game. The first paper is found on a desk in the Excavation Room area found in the central building. The next paper is found on a well-lit desk in the Comms Room and the final piece of paper is found at the craftable table that is directly to the right of the Pack-a-Punch machine.

There is a paper written with invisible ink on a desk found within the Doctor’s Quarters that is used as a key to translate the paper into the writings found on the cypher wheels. In order to reveal the rest of the page, you will need to through a fire-based grenade at the paper. These would include either the thermite grenade or a Molotov. Enter the symbols as they correspond to the key to progress the key.

Once you enter the code into the dial, you will have the chance to begin a ceremony that will lock you into the area around the stone. There will be podiums in the area around the obelisk, with one being lit up for every player in the game. All players will need to interact with an orb at the same time to begin the lockdown ceremony. You will need to keep an eye out for zombies that are glowing blue, which you need to kill with the Wunderwaffe DG-2. If you succeed, you will be able to talk to a glowing blue orb known as Echo. If you don’t get enough kills, you will need to wait for the next round to try again.

With all of that setup, you can now actually start the Dark Aether Bunny Easter Egg. Getting kills with the flogger trap will start to fill the empty perk fountain near the trap with blood. When the fountain is filled, you are able to interact with the fountain to enter the Zombie Blood mode present in other Zombies games and will be able to see certain items that you wouldn’t be able to otherwise. Three of these items are parts of the Dark Aether Bunny. It is important to note that while you can only see these items in Zombie Blood, you don’t need to get them all in a single use of the mode, so if you leave Zombie Blood before completing this step, simply get more blood and you can pick up where you left off.

You will find the first piece of the Bunny on the bottom of the zipline that goes from the central building to the Doctor’s Quarters. Call the zipline down to the Doctor’s Quarters and you will be able to see the part of the Bunny on the bottom of the platform. Interact with it to pick it up. The next Bunny part is found in the water in front of the Fishing Hut just beyond the flogger.

The final piece of the Bunny requires you to move the Mystery Box. When you get the Bunny from the box and it starts floating away, you will see the Bunny sitting on the piece of wood the Box used to be on. Once you get all three pieces of the Bunny, 5000 points, as well as a free Fire Sale, will spawn in.

