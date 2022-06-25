Raft: How To Reach The Radio Tower | Chapter 1 Guide

Raft isn’t just about survival — you’re building your floating home for a reason. Your lost travelers are looking for human civilization, and you just might find paradise if you keep following the clues. To truly begin your journey, you’ll have to reach the Radio Tower. This is the first story location in Raft and finding it will give you a code to reach the second location — the second location has a code to reach the third, and so on. Before you can find any story locations, you’ll need to craft a Receiver and three Antenna to triangulate your way to lost utopia.

The Receiever and Antenna aren’t just used for finding story locations, they’ll also mark nearby islands that you can explore for further receivers. Don’t forget to build an Anchor — if your raft floats too far away from your island, it will disappear and leave you in the middle of the sea without a paddle.

More Raft guides:

How To Stop Shark Attacks | Unlockable Characters | How To Get Scrap Cubes | How To Get Titanium

How To Begin The Story | Reaching The Radio Tower

The Radio Tower is your first destination in the story. Before going, you’ll need to make weapons to defend against the shark and craft a stable method for getting foot — water helps too. Once you’ve worked out the basics, you can begin your quest to find the Radio Tower.

To find the Radio Tower, you’ll need to craft the following items.

x1 Battery : x1 Copper Ingot, x6 Plastic, x3 Scrap

: x1 Copper Ingot, x6 Plastic, x3 Scrap x1 Receiver : x8 Plank, x6 Plastic, x2 Circuit Board, x1 Hinge

: x8 Plank, x6 Plastic, x2 Circuit Board, x1 Hinge x3 Antenna: x4 Scrap, x1 Circuit Board, x1 Bolt

All three of these items can be unlocked through the Research Table. You’ll need to research and craft Circuit Boards to build the Receiver and Antennas, while the Battery is required only for the Receiver to provide power. You can turn off the Receiver to save power.

How To Get The Radio Tower Coordinates :

: Place the Receiver one level above the foundation of the raft.

Place x3 Antenna at the same level as the Receiver and at least 2 squares away from the receiver.

A small light will turn from red to green if the antenna is placed properly. Place all three antenna with green lights.

Once the antenna are placed, plug the battery into the receiver.

When all three antennae are placed properly and the receiver is activated, you’ll automatically gain a 4-digit code. Input the code into the receiver and the story location will be highlighted in blue. You may need a sail, but you’ll drift toward the location automatically. Drop anchor when you reach the Radio Tower and climb up — the next code you need is located at the tower at the top of the structure.