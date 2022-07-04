10 Best PlayStation 5 Vampire Games Too Addicting To Put Down

Vampires, they’re something that haunts the dreams of many and are somewhat desirable to those of a “certain taste”, but enough bashing Twilight. Video games have often shown the more “pure” side of vampires for better and for worse, and so if you want to play some of their titles on PS5, we have you covered.

#10 Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

Let’s start out with a game that is truly a tribute to the Castlevania style of play and look. Bloodstained Ritual of the Night puts you in the role of Miriam, who is suffering a curse that is crystalizing her body. To save herself, she must go to a mysterious and enemy-filled castle and defeat those inside of it so that she, and humanity, can be free.

The game boasts a lot of impressive things, including deep RPG mechanics, a stunning visual style, full voice acting, and more.

Plus, there’s a lot of DLC coming and present, so you’ll be able to enjoy this game (and killing vampires) for some time.

#9 Code Vein

Code Vein is very much a title that wants you to have as much action-packed battles as possible throughout its experience. In the game, you and another player are trapped in a “nightmare” that just so happens to be set within a set of connected dungeons. You’ll customize your character, known as a Revenant, to fight “the Lost” in order to finally get out of it.

The joy here is that unlike many other titles, you won’t be fully locked into what your character can do. If you choose one path, but then want to swap to try another, you can, at any time. So team up with a friend and see just how spectacularly you can take down these foes!

#8 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

As it so happens, the character of Van Helsing is known for hunting and killing vampires, amongst a large variety of other monsters, of course. The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing is a hack-and-slash RPG that allows you to be the monster hunter in an all new adventure!

You’ll be put in the realm of Borgovia, and it is there that a fragile peace between man and monster is about to be shattered. It’s up to you to keep that peace by putting down as many monsters as possible alongside your ghostly companion in Lady Katarina. But remember, not everyone is as they appear, so make sure you know who or what the true monster is…

#7 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard

Skyrim is by and large one of the greatest and most expansive RPGs you’re ever going to play. And in fact, you could probably play the game from scratch and beat it in its entirety before the next mainline Elder Scrolls game comes out. Yeah, I said it!

But if you’re looking for vampire content within the game, there’s a whole DLC pack dedicated to it via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard.

This expansion takes you a point where a vampiric prophecy is about to come true, and thus, you have a choice to make. You can become one of the Dawnguard and hunt down the vampires to stop the prophecy, or, you can BECOME the vampire and rule over all in your domain. Your choice.

#6 Vampyr

One of the greatest struggles when it comes to newly turned vampires is the desire to try and keep your humanity while satiating your thirst for blood. In Vampyr, that struggle is the crux of the main storyline. Because you are Dr. Jonathan Reid, a man who has just become a vampire, yet still wants to cure the people of 1918 London of a disease that is going around.

But your body craves blood, and so a choice must be made.

Will you fight your instincts and try to save the people of London? Or, will you become the true hunter of the night and take their blood so you can live? Get in the game and find out for yourself!

#5 Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong

Those who remember the previous title in this line knows how good it was, and how badly fans wanted a sequel. Well, it has come, more or less, in the form of Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong. In this title, you’ll play as three different vampires with three different roles in the society that you are within.

A series of strange murders are happening, and it’s up to you to make choices that’ll determine not just whether the cases get solved, but if the carefully constructed vampiric world your kin have made will come crashing down around you.

Your choices matter, so be careful what you do, who you interact with, and how you proceed!

#4 BloodRayne: ReVamped

One of the more classic vampire characters in video game history, the original adventures of the red-headed Rayne are here for you to enjoy with a visual overall.

BloodRayne: ReVamped puts you back as Rayne during World War II, where she’s recruited to stop a plot to truly make the Third Reich unstoppable. Using your vampire powers, you’ll need to battle supernatural monsters in order to stop a plot that is truly separated by years.

Your journey will take you to many parts of the world from Louisiana to Germany, and all sorts of horrors await you, so make sure you’re ready for this before you dive in!

#3 The Elder Scrolls Online

We already talked about one Elder Scrolls title on this list, so why not another? The Elder Scrolls Online is arguably the “true form” of the Elder Scrolls saga because it’s an online game you can play with friends and get to explore the entirety of Tamriel that is truly ever-growing and expanding with content.

You’ll get to play the game how YOU want to play it, and that includes going on all sorts of quests and sidequests, some of which do involve vampires.

This is absolutely a game to sink your vampire teeth into, if you haven’t already that is.

#2 BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites

Here is another upgraded version of a past BloodRayne title, but it’s one that looks and plays a lot different than the original game. BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites comes from WayForward, the team behind many 2D classics, and this is an upgraded form of their 2011 not just in terms of looks, but of sounds.

In the game, you’ll play as Rayne on her “last mission”. That mission? To storm a castle full of monsters and kill her father. So you know, easy-peezy.

This hack-n-slash RPG will have you ripping your way through hordes of monsters, all the while having voice acting for the first time with Laura Bailey as the voice of Rayne!

#1 Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night

Yes, we’re putting a “retro” game on this list, but let’s be honest here, Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night is the game that many titles that came after it are based on. It’s one of the reasons the phrase “MetroidVania” exists, and it’s a darn good game even to this day.

In fact, many hail it as one of the best games of all time. Not the least of which is because we get to play as Dracula’s son, Alucard, who is trying to stop the resurrection of his father after Richter Belmont goes missing.

This game is everything you want in a Castlevania title. Great action, big place to explore, a two-part story, and more. So if you’ve never played this classic, change that!