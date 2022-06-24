Sonic Origins: How to Access Debug Mode

There’s a lot of content packed into Sonic Origins. From the collection of classic Sonic games to never-before-seen secrets, it’s a game bundle that diehard fans of the franchise won’t want to miss. In addition to new secret additions to the games, Sonic Origins features all of the secrets that were included in the original releases.

Debug mode is always a highly requested feature in classic games like the ones featured in Sonic Origins as it allows the player to place any item in the game such as individual rings, spike traps, bounce pads, powerups, and more. Luckily, the secret debug modes that have been a part of 2D Sonic games since their releases are included in Sonic Origins. Take note: the code needed to access debug mode is different in each game, so make sure that you’re using the proper one for the proper game.

How to Use Debug Mode in Sonic Origins

Before accessing debug mode, it’s good to know exactly how to use it by understanding its controls. While the codes for accessing the mode change from game to game, the controls of the mode remain the same no matter which title included in Sonic Origins you’re playing.

NOTE: there’s mixed reporting on which buttons do what in the Switch version of Sonic Origins. Below, we’ll provide both of the button inputs that we’ve seen and will update this piece to reflect the correct information once we’ve got confirmation.

Toggle Debug Mode On/Off : Hit the B button on Xbox, B or A button on Switch, or Circle button on PlayStation to turn debug mode on. When in debug mode, hit the same button to return back to normal and play the game.

: Hit the B button on Xbox, B or A button on Switch, or Circle button on PlayStation to turn debug mode on. When in debug mode, hit the same button to return back to normal and play the game. Choose an Item : When in debug mode, hit the A button on Xbox, A or B button on Switch, or X button on PlayStation to switch between the items available that you can place. Be warned: you can’t go backwards through the cycle so if you’re looking to get back to an item that you’ve already passed, you’re going to need to cycle through everything again just to drop it. There are a lot of different options available to the player in terms of which items can be dropped, so you’ll want to avoid having to button mash just to drop an item you passed.

: When in debug mode, hit the A button on Xbox, A or B button on Switch, or X button on PlayStation to switch between the items available that you can place. Be warned: you can’t go backwards through the cycle so if you’re looking to get back to an item that you’ve already passed, you’re going to need to cycle through everything again just to drop it. There are a lot of different options available to the player in terms of which items can be dropped, so you’ll want to avoid having to button mash just to drop an item you passed. Dropping an Item: Once you’ve got the desired item selected, hit the X button on Xbox, X or Y button on Switch, or Triangle button on PlayStation to place it.

Sonic Origins: Sonic 1 Debug Code

To access debug mode, you’ll need to enter the secret level select menu. Follow our guide here to know how to access the menu for Sonic 1. Once there, head to the Sound Test menu option in the bottom right corner of the screen. To enter debug mode, you’ll need to play certain sounds in a certain order.

Sonic 1 debug code: 01, 09, 09, 01, 00, 06, 02, 03

Sonic Origins: Sonic 2 Debug Code

To access debug mode, you’ll need to enter the secret level select menu. Follow our guide here to know how to access the menu for Sonic 2. Once there, head to the Sound Test menu option in the bottom right corner of the screen. To enter debug mode, you’ll need to play certain sounds in a certain order.

Sonic 2 debug code: 01, 09, 09, 02, 01, 01, 02, 04

Sonic Origins: Sonic 3 + Knuckles Debug Code

To access debug mode, you’ll need to enter the secret level select menu. Follow our guide here to know how to access the menu for Sonic 3 + Knuckles. Once there, head to the Sound Test menu option in the bottom right corner of the screen. To enter debug mode, you’ll need to play certain sounds in a certain order.

Sonic 3 + Knuckles debug code: 01, 09, 09, 04, 01, 00, 01, 08

Fun fact: these codes represent the numerical dates of the original releases for each game. The more you know!