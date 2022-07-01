Neon White has a special mode that allows you to play the popular and acclaimed speedrunning game in an all-new way that players that want to truly prove their mastery at the game will want to unlock. This mode is known as Level Rush Mode and is the greatest challenge that players will be able to face in the game. Luckily, the process of to unlocking the bonus mode is very simple, if a bit time-consuming (or not, if your are fast enough!) This guide will explain to players how to unlock Level Rush Mode in Neon White.

How To Unlock Level Rush Mode In Neon White

The level Rush Mode is a reward that players will unlock upon completing Neon White for the first time. This means going through all 13 chapters and all 97 levels found within these chapters as well as seeing one of the game’s two endings. It doesn’t matter which of the two endings that you choose, you unlock the Level Rush Mode once the credits end.

The Level Rush Mode allows you to play through the character’s specific missions back to back in a single run. White’s Rush sees you playing through all 97 levels of the game’s main story, with the ability to toggle a shuffle mode that will randomly select the next mission. Each of the other Neon’s Rushes sends you through that character’s sidequests in the same manner and will be unlocked when you complete that character’s Social Link. Mikey’s Rush is unlocked after you achieve a platinum Ace medal in every level and is White’s Rush but you are given the Dominion Rocket launcher in every level.

There are two versions of Level Rush Mode: Heaven and Hell. The Heaven Mode allows you to reset missions with no life limit or penalty while the Hell Mode makes players complete the run with a set number of resets and lives, making it a mode meant for those who have truly mastered the game!

