Sonic Origins: All Level Select Codes | Sonic 1, 2, 3 + Knuckles

Sonic Origins is packed full of content just like the originally released Genesis games were. While there are plenty of new additions to the classic Sonic titles such as the Hidden Palace Zone in Sonic 2, the secret content that was included in the original games continues to be hidden in Origins.

Some of the most helpful secrets hidden in all three Sonic games are their level select screens. These screens allow players to access any level in the game without needing to spend the time replaying levels to reach them. It also means that players looking to jump right to a specific level in any of the Sonic games can simply start the game and get to them instantly.

Accessing each of the level select menus requires the player to input a secret code into a specific menu in each of the three games included featured in the collection. This means that there are three codes that players will need to keep track of if they want to access the level select screen. Some of the codes are the same as were included in the original Genesis versions of the game, but others are new for Sonic Origins. Take a look below to see which codes unlock the level select screens in each title.

Sonic Origins: Sonic 1 Level Select Code

To access the level select menu in Sonic 1, you’ll need to be on the title screen of the game with the “Press Button” text at the bottom of the screen. Input Up, Down, Left, Right and you’ll hear the ring sound effect play. As soon as it plays, hit the leftmost face button on your controller (Y on Switch, Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox) and the menu will appear.

From the menu, you’ll have access to all the levels as well as a handful of other settings that you can change.

“Player” allows you to choose which character you play as. 01 is Sonic, 02 is Tails, 03 is Knuckles, and 00 is Sonic and Tails.

“Spindash” allows you to use the Spindash move that was introduced in Sonic 2. With the setting turned on, press down and jump to Spindash in Sonic 1.

“GND Spd Cap” toggles the speed cap Sonic has while running on the ground. With the setting off, it allows the player to move much faster than the game regularly allows.

“AIR Spd Cap” toggles the speed cap Sonic has while flying in the air. With the setting off, it allows the player to move much faster than the game regularly allows.

“S1 Spikes” toggles how lethal the spikes are in the game. In the original Sonic 1, if the player hits spikes and bounces onto another set of spikes, Sonic instantly dies. With S1 Spikes toggled off, the game is much more forgiving.

“Items” allows the player to have access to the items available in the game. Players can switch the items to include powerups from Sonic 1, 2, and 3 + Knuckles.

“Max Emeralds” changes the number of Chaos Emeralds needed from seven to 6.

Sonic Origins: Sonic 2 Level Select Code

The level select code in Sonic 2 differs from the original Genesis release as it used to require the player to select specific music tracks in the Options menu, however, there is no Options menu in the version included in Sonic Origins. Instead, you’ll need to enter a code, just like the one above.

Similar to the Sonic 1 code, you’ll need to be on the title screen with the “Press Button” text. Input Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right. With that properly inputted, you should hear a ring chime then press the leftmost face button on your controller (Y on Switch, Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox.)

In the menu, you’ll have access to all of the levels in the game except for the Hidden Palace Zone which is a new secret area. You’ll be able to select it from the level select menu once you’ve gotten to it properly within the game for the first time.

Sonic Origins: Sonic 3 + Knuckles Level Select Code

The level select menu in Sonic 3 + Knuckles requires different inputs than in the original game. To access it in the Sonic Origins collection, you’ll need to be on the same screen as needed in the other games: the title screen with “Press Button” at the bottom. Input Up, Up, Down, Down, Up, Up, Up, Up. With that inputted, you’ll hear the ring chime. From here, hit the bottommost face button on your controller (B on Switch, X on PlayStation, and A on Xbox) and move the selected text down until you see the previously hidden “Sound Test” menu option.

Hidden inside the “Sound Test” menu is the level select screen for Sonic 3 + Knuckles. In addition to being able to access all of the main levels in the game, players can also find all of the Blue Sphere stages and the Competition stages with are usually multiplayer only.