10 Best Nintendo Switch Viking Games to Feel like a Jarl

While history can be romanticized, we gleam a little more about it every day. While Vikings used to have the reputation of savages from across the sea, more recent discoveries show how the late 11th century Scandinavians formed their culture and the major steps in their civilization. These included merchants, craftsmen, and noble warriors who washed once a week, they never even had horns on their helmets! But let’s not kid ourselves–some Vikings did loot, pillage, and settle, inspiring grand stories of adventure centuries later. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch Viking games available now.

#10 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Released: 2013

This may be a stretch, but there’s a reason why this title made it onto the list. One of the best side-scrolling platformers on the Nintendo Switch, Donkey Kong must take back his island from the Snomads. These arctic and antarctic animal invaders are Vikings through and through, led by Lord Fredrik to seize the island for themselves. Unlike the real Vikings, Fredrik has access to a magical horn which has thrown the tropical island into perpetual winter under a blanket of snow. Firmly in the “easy to learn, difficult to master” category, getting 100% will mean lots of Snomad smashing with your partner Diddy, Dixie, or Cranky being able to grant different abilities to DK himself. Grab a friend, and retake your island home from the Vikings!

#9 Volgarr The Viking

Publisher: Adult Swim Games, Crazy Viking Studios

Developer: Crazy Viking Studios

Platform: PC, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U

Released: 2013

Boasting hardcore arcade-style action, players have been tasked by Odin himself to slay an evil dragon. Seven worlds and over thirty maps stand in your way, filled with over forty traps and enemies, and a single hit will kill you. Along with using your sword and shield to fend off skeletons, lizardmen, fish-people, and more, your spear can also be used to make temporary platforms. In addition, power-ups can help turn the odds in your favor with more chances to survive and more ways to slay your foes. Volgarr also boasts branching paths, multiple endings, an orchestrated soundtrack, and handcrafted pixel graphics with thousands of frames of animation.

#8 Jotun

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

Platform: PC, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, Google Stadia

Released: 2015

Thora didn’t die a glorious death, meaning she cannot enter the warrior’s afterlife of Valhalla. However, she has been given one last chance to earn her place. Combining action adventure with puzzles, players must find their way to the titular Jotun- giants of elemental forces who must then be felled in screen-filling battles. Slowly gain the power of the gods through runes and explore nine realms fully animated by hand and voiced by authentic Icelandic voice actors and actresses.

#7 Northgard

Publisher: Shiro Unlimited

Developer: Shiro Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Released: 2015

This real time strategy game tasks gives you the challenge of colonizing a new continent with your Viking brethren. Avenge your father and former king in single-player, or take on other players in multiplayer. Send your Vikings to work gathering resources and building structures to survive while exploring the land and fending off rival clans, wolves, and the undead. Seize victory through trade, worship of the gods, or outright conquest of your enemies.

#6 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2017

A surprisingly sensitive entry to Ninja Theory’s catalog of titles including Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and DMC: Devil May Cry, 8th century Pict warrior Senua hopes to save the soul of her love. Her quest and mind will be twisted, as Senua’s mind is assaulted by harassment from “Furies,” voices in her head that guide, praise, and demean her every move. It’s no wonder the game was praised for how it handled psychosis and mental health. The sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, was announced in 2019, and is currently in development.

#5 Civilization VI

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Firaxis Games

Platform: PC, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Released: 2016

The OG historical 4X strategy game, this latest iteration gives new tools for players to build up their nation. Cities will now expand as players improve them with districts on the surrounding hexes. Units are also now able to stack in some cases, such as being able to defend builders or certain kinds of mounted or vehicular units with their riders and drivers. For the true Viking experience, play as Norway under Harald Hardrada. His naval melee units can raid coastal cities and can sail without having discovered cartography. Norway also has access to Berserkers with extra damage and the ability to pillage quickly, along with Viking Longships with greater strength and Stave Churches which gain extra faith when built next to woods. Finally, the Viking Scenario Pack DLC adds six new city-states and a 100-turn scenario in which you command the Norwegians or the Swedes to seize England, France, and find Vinland.

#4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2011

“Hey, you! You’re finally awake.” Over a decade old and practically a living meme, Skyrim‘s Nordic influence is clear to see. As you are captured as a suspected rebel, dragons attack the city in which you were to be executed. As a dragon dies in the conflict, you somehow absorb its soul and learn your destiny as the Dragonborn. While director Todd Howard is known for his wild claims, the open-world RPG boasts endless choice in how you build your character and take on your adventure. There are NPCs with routines, skills, and proficiencies to perfect, and the almighty Dragon Shouts to master special powers. The Nintendo Switch version also offers motion controls, and if you have a Link Breath of the Wild Amiibo, you can also wield the Champion’s Tunic, Hylian Shield, and Master Sword.

#3 The Banner Saga

Publisher: Versus Evil

Developer: Stoic Studio

Platform: PC, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Released: 2014

The sun has stopped moving and the ancient Dredge have returned to kill man and giant alike. Set out on an adventure in order to escort the human prince to the Varl capital and seal an alliance between the races to survive. Enter tactical turn-based combat, where choosing to whittle down health or armor is paramount. Yet, the choices you make between battles are just as important, determining who out of 25 playable characters will join you, thrive, or die.

#2 Niffelheim

Publisher: Ellada Games

Developer: Ellada Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2018

Much like other entries on this list, you play as a Viking warrior who has not quite made it to Valhalla and must take on one last adventure to earn their place. Not only must you explore this side-scrolling crafting-focused RPG, but build and defend your own fort to survive. Gather and use resources from field and foe to make yourself stronger, find mighty artefacts in the deepest corners of the world, and rebuild a portal to Asgard.

#1 Dead in Vinland

Publisher: Dear Villagers

Developer: Ishtar Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2018

Another survival-focused RPG, but this time you’re not dead! Yet. After being exiled to a distant island, Eirik and his family must explore their new home, turn it into a settlment, keep it from eating them alive. Battles demand you place your party members carefully, as which column they are in will impact what skills they can use and where they can strike the enemy ranks. Care for your group’s physical and mental health, ration food and water, expand, and dare to halt tributes to local robbers.