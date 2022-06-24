Raft: How To Unlock All Characters | Cosmetics Guide

Characters: Default Male, Tala, Shogo (Background), Default Female, Elaine & Johnny

In Raft there’s only one way to change your look — with character skins. There are multiple new characters you can unlock and play as in the story, but the tricky part is finding them all. If you’re eager to try on some new threats while exploring the infinite ocean, here’s how to get all the characters in the latest release version of Raft.

New characters don’t have different stats, abilities, or really anything at all special about them. New characters are purely cosmetic. They exist to give you a new look while crafting the coolest life raft possible. That’s all! If you’re planning on dumping 200 hours into Raft now that it is fully released and feature complete, there’s no reason not to grab all these characters.

All Character Locations | Unlockables Guide

Characters are cosmetic unlockables you can earn by reaching specific locations in Raft.

Tala: Chapter 1 Radio Tower – In the top floor of the Radio Tower. Required to progress in the story.

Johnny : Chapter 3 Balboa Island – In the upper room of Station 6 on Balboa Island. The station is located in the southeast corner of the island.

Elaine : Chapter 5 Tangaroa – In the large Life Boat you can find after exiting the Tanganroa. By inputting the detach code, the Life Boat will drop into the water, allowing you to access it. The input device is located at the top of the large tower. Input the code: 4-8-1-3

Shogo: Chapter 8 Temperance – In the large facility, repair the Reactor to unlock a new path. Follow it to a room with a stasis pod. Opening the pod will unlock Shogo.

There are only 4 unlockable skins to find — but you’ll end to reach the end of the adventure to find them all. Goodluck surviving the seas!