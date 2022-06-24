Raft: How To Make Trash Cubes | Recycler Guide

Before you can begin trading in Raft, you’ll need Scrap Cubes — online, these are typically called Trash Cubes or Garbage Cubes, but Scrap Cube is the official name. Scrap Cubes are a trading resource — you use Scrap Cubes at a Trading Post to acquire Special Bait, and Special Bait can be used to catch fish, which can then be traded at a Trading Post for Coins! So, basically Scrap Cubes are the first step toward earning coins and unlocking more recipes at Trading Posts. That’s pretty important.

Here we’ll talk about how to get the Recycler blueprint, how to craft and use it, and how to actually make Scrap Cubes. There’s a lot you need to know before delving into Raft, and we’re just getting started on this popular Steam survival game.

What Are Scrap Cubes?

Scrap Cubes are trading resources you can acquire by feeding basic resources into a Recycler. The Recycler is a tool you’ll earn early in the game.

How To Make Scrap Cubes: Feed basic resources (planks, plastic, palm leafs, scrap) into a Recycler.

Scrap Cubes can be traded at any Trading Post. This is the first step toward buying Bait, earning Coins, and collecting new recipes for the Juicer. Before you can begin grinding up resources for Scrap Cubes, you’ll need to acquire a Recycler.

Depending on what resources you feed into a Recycler, you can get more valuable Scrap Cubes. Wool and Bricks are the most valuable Scrap Cube resources, along with Ingots, Ore and Leather.

How To Get A Recycler | Crafting Guide

The Recycler is one of the early pieces of equipment you’ll find in Raft. It is absolutely required to progress. To craft it, you need to get the blueprint. You’ll find it in the first area’s Radio Tower in Chapter 1.

How To Get Recycler Blueprint: Found on the top floor of the Radio Tower.

To find the Radio Tower, you need to build Receivers and Antennas — you’ll find blueprint in random barrels on the ocean. Make sure the light on the antennas is green. That means they’re correctly placed.

To craft the Recycler, you’ll need the following parts.

Recycler Crafting : x6 Plastic, x4 Metal Ingot, x2 Bolt, x1 Circuit Board Requires x1 Charged Battery

: x6 Plastic, x4 Metal Ingot, x2 Bolt, x1 Circuit Board

You can research Circuit Boards and Batteries at the Research Table.

Once you have a Recycler and a charged battery, you can start scrapping all the extra junk you find in the wilderness. That’s the first step to getting everything you need to survive on the Raft.