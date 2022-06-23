Genshin Impact: Best Build for Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu is a four-star character who is in charge of looking after the Arataki gang in Genshin Impact. This means that she is a down-to-earth character who constantly finds herself having to bell out Itto and friends from Inazuma jail. She is an electro vision user who can hold her own in battle and is a support unit who is more than happy to deal damage, as well as heal her teammates. Before you will be able to fully make use of Shinobu, though, you will need to have a good build for her.

The Best Weapons for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is a four-star sword-user with an electro vision. She is a support character who relies on health. The higher her health, the more her attacks will do damage. Shinobu is able to both do Electro damage and heal party members with her elemental burst. How you make use of these abilities is up to you and what you need to use her for in your current party. Here are the weapons that will work best with Shinobu.

Primordial Jade Cutter : Primordial Jade Cutter will increase Shinobu’s health by 20 percent, and she gets 1.2 percent attack bonus based on her max health.

: Primordial Jade Cutter will increase Shinobu’s health by 20 percent, and she gets 1.2 percent attack bonus based on her max health. Lion’s Roar: Opponents that are weak to electro take 20 percent more damage.

Primordial Jace Cutter is a five-star weapon and the best choice for Kuki Shinobu, so you will need to win it from wishing. Lion’s Roar, on the other hand, is a four-star weapon you will eventually get when wishing on characters’ making it a free-to-play friendly option.

The Best Artifacts For Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

While picking the right weapon for Shinobu is a huge part of building her, you will truly make or break her build with the artifacts you choose. The sets below are best used with the support build of Shinobu. Here are the sets that you will want to use with Kuki Shinobu.

Ocean-Hued : Shinobu recieves a 15 percent healing bonus, and foam will appeal when she heals a party member. After a set amount of time, the foam will explode, dealing 90 percent of Shinobu’s health in damage to nearby enemies.

: Shinobu recieves a 15 percent healing bonus, and foam will appeal when she heals a party member. After a set amount of time, the foam will explode, dealing 90 percent of Shinobu’s health in damage to nearby enemies. Maiden Beloved: This set also gives Shinobu a 15 percent healing boost, but when she uses her elemental skill or burst, the party will get a 20 percent healing boost for ten seconds.

The two-piece set of Tenacity Of The Millelith is also good as it will give Shinobu 20 percent more health. Whether you choose to use Ocean-Hued or Maiden Beloved is entirely up to you. If you are looking to build a DPS Shinobu, though, then you should consider using an artifact set like Pale Flame on her.