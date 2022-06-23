Vanguard Zombies – How to Play the Hidden Music Easter Eggs In Shi-No-Numa Reborn

A classic when it comes to Treyarch Zombies maps, the music Easter Egg was arguably the first Easter Egg ever introduced in the mode that has become a cornerstone of the Call of Duty series. In the return of the Shi-No-Numa map to Call of Duty: Vanguard, the return of the map’s music Easter Egg also made its return. For players who want a tune to listen to while cutting through the zombies in the Swamp of the Dead, you will want to know how to activate the music. This guide will explain to players how to activate both of the hidden music Easter Eggs in the Shi-No-Numa Reborn Zombies map in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Both of the Easter Egg songs return from previous interactions of the map, with one being from the original World At War version of the map and the second being the song added to the Zombies Chronicles remake of the map that appeared in Black Ops 3. The first music Easter Egg song is the instrumental of the original map’s song “The One” and it is activated by interacting with the black phone found in the Comms Room area of the map three times.

The “Samantha’s Lullaby” Easter Egg song can be played by performing the same steps that were present in Black Ops 3 which take place in and around the Fishing Hut. Inside the building is where you can find four pans hanging on the wall that you will need to shoot in any order, all pictured below. Screenshots featured below are taken from The Gaming Revolution‘s YouTube video on the topic!

The first two pans can be found in the room directly to the left of the entrance to the Hut. One is on the same wall as the door that acts as an entrance to the building while the other is on the left side wall of the Hut. The third pan is in the room opposite of the entrance. The final pan is directly to the right of the entrance to the Fishing Hut.

Once they are all shot, you can go to the pile of hay and fish shown in the photo below that is in the room found to the left of the Hut. Here, you can interact with a doll of Samantha Maxis to begin the next step. Head back to the bridge between the Fishing Hut and the central building. You will find a small doll on one of the pillars on the side of the bridge with a music box playing. Shoot it and it will teleport to another pillar. Shoot the doll again and keep shooting the teleporting doll until it stops appearing at the bridge.

Return to the original doll in the Fishing Hut and interact with it to get a Max Ammo and the “Samantha’s Lullaby” music Easter Egg to play.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Zombies: Everything You Need To Know About Der Anfang Map Guide | Zombies: How To Survive Into High Rounds Solo | Zombies: How To Get Free Quick Revives | Zombies: Best Loadout | Multiplayer: Settings To Change First | Multiplayer: How To Earn Easy Weapon XP | Multiplayer: Best Beginner Loadouts | Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – Where to Find Pack-a-Punch on Shi-No-Numa Reborn | Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 on Shi-No-Numa Reborn | Wonder Weapon Guide