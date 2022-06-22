Fall Guys: How to Easily Win Gate Crash

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a unique battle royale because it doesn’t revolve around any sort of violence for the winner to be chosen. Instead, 60 players are tasked with competing in Wipeout-style obstacle courses until just one jelly bean-shaped character remains.

The first step to winning during solo play is qualifying in one of the many different challenge courses that the game throws at the player and the rest of the contestants. While some of the levels are pretty straightforward such as the fruit matching one, others require a little bit of strategy to safely secure a win. Take a look below for some tips on how to consistently qualify when Gate Crash is queued up next.

Gate Crash Rules and Objectives

Gate Crash’s objective, like many other Fall Guys games, is straightforward but much easier said than done. The player needs to reach the end of the course by going through constantly opening and closing doors as fast as possible to avoid elimination. Just how fast the player needs to be will depend on when the course is queued in any given match. For example, if it’s the first course in a match, players will have much more time to get through than if it were to come up later on with fewer contestants and a stricter cut-off point.

You’re most likely to see Gate Crash in the first two rounds as it’s a qualifier and not an elimination course.

Gate Crash Tips and Tricks

Because Gate Crash is a little simpler than the later Fall Guys courses, there isn’t a whole lot of strategy involved with getting to the end quickly. That’s not to say that there isn’t any as the tips detailed below will absolutely help get you qualified, but there aren’t any technical jumps to master or major unforseen pitfalls laying in wait.

The best strategy when trying to qualify in Gate Crash is to keep track of the opening and closing patterns of the gates before you get to them. Many players will immediately rush to which ever gate is currently open only to be stopped dead in their tracks because the gate closes right as they get to it. If you can time out when a gate will be open, you’ll be far more likely to succeed in getting through.

I tend to choose a gate to try and get through and stick with it, timing out my speed so that I’ll arrive at it exactly when it opens. If I mistimed my approach, I don’t pick a new gate to try and get through in a panic, instead, I just wait for my chosen gate to open again. Sure, that might cost a few seconds, but it’s much quicker than trying to find another gate and being stopped by it as well.

Use this strategy to get through all of the different gates in the course. The strategy also applies to the final three gates at the very end of the course that require players to slide down the pink slime and jump to get to. I always point myself towards a gate that’s just starting to open up and run at it at full speed jumping at the end of the platform. This is a surefire way to quality easily and move on to the next round.