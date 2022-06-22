Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the Marco 5 Submachine Gun

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 is here. This season is action packed with the return of the USS Texas 1945 map in multiplayer, the launch of the new Fortune’s Keep map in Warzone and more. As always, a new season means that there are new weapons to unlock and use in Vanguard and Warzone. This time, there is a new submachine gun to try out. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about unlocking the new Marco 5.

The Marco 5 submachine gun has been described by Activision as “a high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.” As it is the first submachine gun in Vanguard that has an akimbo option, it seems that you will find success with it by hipfiring. It will be interesting to see how this weapon fits in to the meta as the season progresses.

More Call of Duty guides:

Vanguard Zombies: Terra Maledicta- How to Complete the Radio Antenna Quest | Call of Duty: Vanguard- How to Find the Zombies Easter egg in Warzone Pacific |

How to unlock the Marco 5 in Vanguard and Warzone

To get your hands on the Marco 5, you will have to reach Tier 15 of the Season 4 battle pass where you will unlock the submachine gun for free. Once you have unlocked the weapon, you can begin levelling it up to access all the attachments and start completing camo challenges. However, if you want to use the new weapon straight away, you can purchase it as a part of a bundle in the Call of Duty in-game store.

When Season 4 comes to an end, you will still be able to get the Marco 5, but you will have to complete a challenge in order to do so. It is unknown what the challenge will be until the season comes to an end. With that being said, you have plenty of time to unlock the Marco 5 in Vanguard and Warzone as Season 4 will last approximately two months.