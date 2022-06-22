Fortnite: How to Complete Island Hopper Quests and Earn Rewards

Epic Games is celebrating summer in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 by offering you rewards to complete summer-themed games in the Creative Hub. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about taking on the Fortnite Island Hopper quests and unlocking the rewards.

To get started, visit the Island Hopper section in-game and you will see row with every game you need to play in order to unlock the cosmetics.

Fortnite Island Hopper quests

The Island Hopper quests will take you on a journey across different islands and test your skills. Here is a list of each quest, with a short description of what the game entails:

Collect 3,000 resources in One Trigger. A survival game set in the sky which is completed by surviving 100 days and defeating a powerful boss.

Unlock 3 achievements in Parkour Universe. Explore the different environments this map has to offer while showing off your parkour skills.

Unlock 4 achievements in Color Dash. Use your vehicle to get to the correctly colored tile to survive. As you progress, the levels will get more and more difficult.

Use 8 vending machines in Blimp Wars. Fight against players and guards on flying Blimps and make sure you are acquiring items through vending machines to complete the quest.

Eliminate 3 Prop Opponents in Prop Hunt: Modern Mall. Your task is to find players disguised as props who are hidden inside of a mall.

Collect 50 coins or get 5 melee eliminations in Ultimate Murder Mystery. Complete this quest as you take on the role of either a Hunter, Sheriff, or Innocent.

There is no doubt that the Fortnite Island Hopper quests will take time to complete. However, you will be rewarded for your time with six cosmetics. Ticking off a certain amount of quests will begin unlocking the rewards.

What rewards are up for grabs?

Complete one Island Hopper Quest and get the Raven Spray and GG Emoticon

Complete three Island Hopper Quests and get the Tropical Infrared Wrap and Ravage Spray

Complete six Island Hopper Quests and get the Macaw Darkwings Back Bling and Tropic’s Beak Pickaxe

The Fortnite Island Hopper quests and rewards will be available until July 6. There is plenty of time to get your hands on these colorful items.