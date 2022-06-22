Diablo Immortal: How To Get 5-Star Legendary Gems F2P | The Only Guaranteed Method

Don't want to spend $10,000+ on a random chance to get a 5-Star Legendary Gem? Here's how to get one guaranteed.

The holy grail of loot in Diablo Immortal are 5-Star Gems — the rarest of the rare drops. It isn’t enough to get a Legendary Gem. If you want to compete in the end-game you’ll need to stock up on all the 5-Star Gems you can get. 5-Star Gems are the best drops in the game — each one gives you huge bonuses, and slotting a full set of six to your Legendary Gear will instantly upgrade your adventurer to next-level status. The problem is finding them. They’re so rare, 5-Star Gems are practically locked to P2W players. You’ll need to fill Elder Crests with as many Legendary Crests as possible. F2P players just don’t get enough Legendary Crests — you’ll have to pay up to even get a chance at a 5-Star Gem.

Except, there is another way. It takes weeks of grinding, but it is possible for F2P players to get their penny-pinching hands on a 5-Star Gem. Using this method, you’ll at least be able to get a full set of 5-Star Gems in 6 months — don’t even think about upgrading them as a F2P, that’s just going to be impossible. We’re just going to try getting them. If you don’t want to pay thousands into microtransactions for a shot at a Legendary 5-Star Gem, then I’ll explain the simplest solution that won’t cost you a cent.

How To Get 5-Star Legendary Gems | Guaranteed Method

As a F2P player, there’s one guaranteed method to get 5-Star Gems — you can buy them from the Auction House. The Auction House is in Westmarch, located on the lower-right side of Rakkis Plaza.

Depending on your server and the time you check, prices may fluctuate higher or lower. It is possible to collect enough Platinum to purchase a 5-Star Gem without spending more money — the most money you’ll need to spend is on the $5 Premium Battle Pass. Let’s go over all the best ways to earn Platinum.

How To Earn Enough Platinum

There are three ways to earn huge Platinum yields each week. This method will require a lot of grinding — and unfortunately, you won’t be able to sell Gems you purchase with Hilts. Those are Bound and can’t be sold through the Auction House. Otherwise, we’d be able to make much more Platinum each month. Same goes for earning Gems through Legendary Crests — only Eternal Legendary Crests will yield gems that can be sold on the AH.

With all that in mind, here’s how to grind for Platinum. For best results, you should be doing all three all the time.

Method #1 : Buy the Premium Battle Pass . This is the only microtransaction you need. Login daily for 300 Platinum . That’s 2,100 Platinum per week / 9,000 Platinum per month.

That’s just getting started. 9,000 Platinum is a drop in the bucket. To buy a 5-Star Gem, we need 30,000~ Platinum. These next methods will help you earn much more per month without spending money.

Method #2 : Grind for Gems and sell on the Auction House . You can grind for up to 12 Unbound Gems by joining a party of 4-players and completing world events, fighting elite monsters, or clearing dungeons. Non-Legendary Gems sell for about 150-200~ Platinum on the Auction House.

After AH taxes, you can bring in about 1,200~ Platinum per day. That’s 8,400~ Platinum per week / 36,000~ Platinum per month. More than enough to get the Platinum you need in about 3 weeks.

Method #3 : Grind for Runes , craft Legendary Gems and sell on the Auction House . Grind for 320 Fading Embers in Elder Rifts . Use the Fading Embers to buy 17 FA Runes . Craft 1-Star Legendary Gems with FA Runes. You can craft about 2 per week. Sell for about 900~ Platinum each on the Auction House.

After AH taxes, you’ll get about 750~ Platinum per sale, or 1500~ Platinum per week. Combine all of these methods together, and you’ll be earning 12,000+ Platinum per week. After three weeks of grinding, you’ll be able to buy your first 5-Star Legendary Gem.

It takes a lot of work, but the odds of getting a 5-Star Gem are infinitely small. One player on Twitch spent $16,000+ on microtransactions until he earned a 5-Star Gem. This is considerably cheaper.