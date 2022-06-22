Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 on Shi-No-Numa Reborn | Wonder Weapon Guide

The return of classic round-based Zombies comes to Call of Duty: Vanguard in the form of an all too familiar swamp, Shi-No-Numa. This map that made its debut in World At War has received a new, fresh coat of paint as well as new areas and easter eggs to uncover. One thing that stayed the same, however, is the map’s wonder weapon: the powerful and iconic Wunderwaffe DG-2. While the new Dark Aether story has changed its creator from Richtofen to Von List, the weapon still retains its shocking power. This guide will explain to players how to get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in the Shi-No-Numa Zombies map in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 On Shi-No-Numa Reborn In Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

You will be able to build the Wunderwaffe DG-2 at the workbench found in the Storage Hut at the northwest part of the map to the left of the new Dig Site location. You will need to gather the barrel of the Wuunderwaffe, as well as three charged vacuum fuses that you see built into the side of the gun for the ammo. You will find the weapon barrel for one of the fuses, so make sure you pick it up first. The barrel can be found on a shelf found in the Fishing Hut location at the shelf next to the door.

Below is the full explanation of how to charge and collect all three vacuum fuses for the Wunderwaffe:

Head to the Communication Room to find an uncharged Fuse on the table. Take it to the Storage Hut and use the trap found inside the Hut. The red box that you interact with to use the trap will break and swing open, allowing you to place the uncharged Fuse into it. Activate the trap and let the trap get some kills with the trap until you get a quote saying you have charged the Fuse. Once this happens, the Charged Fuse will be placed on the workbench.

In the Excavation Center area found on the first floor of the central building is a Tesla Coil. You are going to need to take the map’s boss, Zaballa, to the Coil and let her use her mine attacks close to it. This will begin to charge it. It is important to note that Zaballa will begin spawning into the map on Round 15. Continue to get her to use her mine attacks on the Coil until you get a quote about the Fuse being fully charged. You can pick up the Charged Vacuum Fuse on the table to the right of the Coil

After picking up the Weapon Barrel, bring it to a generator found in the water at the Comm Room Exterior. Interact with the generator to put the Weapon Barrel on top of it. It will then be struck by lightning, at which time you will be tasked with protecting the generator for a period of time (if the generator doesn’t get struck by lightning, progress the round). Once it is charged, pick the Barrel back up and go inside the Comms Room and interact with the radio pictured below to pick up the Charged Vacuum Fuse.

Once you have all the Fuses and the Weapon Barrel, you can bring them to the Workbench in the Storage Hut to construct the Wunderwaffe DG-2 for your zombie-killing needs!

In addition to the quest to unlock the wonder weapon, there is also the classic way of getting the Wunderwaffe: spinning the Mystery Box and relying on RNG. The official patch notes for Season 4 of Vanguard confirmed that an “extra” DG-2 will be added to the Mystery Box on Round 10, meaning that players that don’t want to do the quest for the free weapon will need to wait until they hit double digits in order to get the weapon from the Box. It also means that players in a co-op game who don’t get the free weapon will still be able to wield the classic Zombies gun if they keep hitting the Box.

