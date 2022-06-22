Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – Where to Find Pack-a-Punch on Shi-No-Numa Reborn

The return of Shi-No-Numa as a round-based map in Call of Duty Vanguard not only brings familiar aspects of the swamp of the dead that debuted in World At War but also many new things as well. One of the most basic additions is the Pack-a-Punch machine. This integral part of the Zombies mode first appeared in the Zombies mode in Der Riese, the map that followed the original Shi-No-Numa, so this is the first time that a round-based version of Shi-No-Numa will have a Pack-a-Punch. This guide will show players where to find the Pack-a-Punch in the Shi-No-Numa Reborn Zombies map in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Where to Find Pack-A-Punch On Shi-No-Numa Reborn In Call Of Duty Vanguard

While many maps have some sort of brief quest tied to the Pack-a-Punch machine, Shi-No-Numa Reborn makes the process much more stripped down and simple. Most of the map of Shi-No-Numa is carried over from the original World At War map, but there is one new area found on the north part of the map known as the Dig Site. This is where you will want to head for Pack-a-Punch.

The map carries over the mission objectives that were seen in Black Ops Cold War that guide you through the early game setup. You will want to follow one of the two markers that lead you towards the Storage Hut or the Comms Room. When you are in the exterior of these locations, you can find a door in a shed marked by an objective marker that leads you to the Dig Site. You will find the Pack-a-Punch under a tent in the Dig Site location.

