SEGA is currently developing a totally new take on the classic Sonic games with the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. The game will see the iconic hedgehog explore the mysterious Starfall islands and work to collect the Chaos Emeralds. Old fans of Sonic will be able to catch up with characters such as Tails and Amy Rose, who have fallen through a wormhole and must be rescued. Developers have integrated platforming and traditional Sonic elements such as rings, grind rails, and solving puzzles in the gameplay.

Sonic team leader Takashi Iizuka hopes that Sonic Frontiers will become the template for the franchise going forward. Anticipation is high for the upcoming game, prompting fans to ask several questions about the new title, such as is Sonic Frontiers open world? Let’s take a look at what information SEGA has revealed so far and find out!

Is Sonic Frontiers Open World?

The short answer is yes; Sonic Frontiers will be the very first totally open-world Sonic game. IGN exclusively released a seven-minute gameplay video in early June showing Sonic traversing the Starfall islands, grinding rails alongside deep canyons, and collecting hundreds of rings. The Sonic team will give fans a fresh perspective on the classic franchise’s design, adapting it and the hedgehog’s abilities to an open world. The action-platformer will be comprised of various biomes, including flowery meadows, ancient ruins, desserts, and forests.

Fans of previous Sonic games will recognize his classic abilities such as running at high speeds, collecting rings, grinding rails, and attacking enemies. Players will be able to double jump, boost, and use new abilities such as combat attacks, creating a circle of light using the Cycloop, and running up walls.

Sonic Frontiers is due to launch in Q4 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.