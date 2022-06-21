Mario Strikers Battle League: How to Unlock Bushido Gear Set

Mario Strikers Battle League has a fair amount of content that’s locked behind progression. This is a nice relief from plenty of recent sports titles which have locked some content behind paywalls. While Mario Strikers Battle League‘s content might not cost any additional money, players will still need to put the work in to unlock it all.

The gear system in Battle League allows players to spec their characters in specific directions to prioritize different things, it works very similar to kart customization in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The best gear, however, is the Bushido set which requires the player to have a decent amount of coins on hand and have mastered Battle League‘s mechanics.

Unlocking the Bushido Gear Set in Mario Strikers Battle League

The first step to unlocking the Bushido Gear is to earn the Championship Cup. Unfortunately, players can’t play for the Championship right off the bat, instead, they need to have beaten all of the available cups to unlock it. This means that to unlock the Bushido Gear set, they’ll need to beat the Cannon Cup, Chain Cup, Turbo Cup, Muscle Cup, Trick Cup, and then finally the Championship Cup once it’s unlocked.

The first five cups are pretty straightforward with each team specializing in a different area of Battle League‘s mechanics, but the Championship Cup is something of a challenge. Each of the players on the opposing team will adopt a different style from one of the previous five teams meaning that they’ll be a little more difficult to predict and counter. With a few tries, however, earning the Championship Cup shouldn’t be too difficult. With the Championship Cup earned, the player will have unlocked a few things including the Galactic difficulty setting and the ability to purchase the Bushido Gear.

From here, the gear set is able to be purchased in the “Gear Settings” menu. There are four pieces to be bought, the helmet, bracers, armor, and sandals, which cost 300 coins each.

Bushido Gear Stats

Bushido Armor : +4 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, -1 Technique

: +4 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, -1 Technique -Cost: 300 coins Bushido Bracers : +4 Technique, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing

: +4 Technique, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing -Cost: 300 coins Bushido Helmet : +4 Passing, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Technique

: +4 Passing, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Technique -Cost: 300 coins Bushido Sandals: +4 Speed, -1 Strength, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, -1 Technique

Simply put, the Bushido Gear is one of the best sets in the entire game (so far.) Each piece of gear greatly improves one stat but slightly takes away from all others, which means that if you’re fully kitted with the entire Bushido set, you’ll be a well-balanced player that can tackle just about anything. If you choose to min-max your gear so that you’re specializing in one specific thing while deprioritizing other aspects of your character, you could be making a valuable glass canon of sorts for your team.

Unfortunately, the only stat that the Bushido gear won’t help players increase is Shooting. If you’re looking to improve that stat for your characters, you’ll need to equip different gear and potentially avoid the Bushido set altogether.