Mario Strikers Battle League: Unlocking Championship and Galactic Cups

The Mario Strikers series has been one of the many prevailing Mario sports franchises that takes a more lighthearted approach to the game than something like EA’s Fifa series. While there’s certainly merit for both types of games, fans have been enjoying diving headfirst into the more arcade-centric Mario Strikers Battle League as its release was something of a surprise for this year.

Like many of the spinoff Mario titles, there’s plenty of content to unlock simply by playing the game without needing to purchase additional DLC. When starting the game up for the first time, fans will notice that only one cup is unavailable: the Championship Cup. Luckily, it’s unlocked relatively easily so players won’t need to worry about not having access to the entire game for long.

How to Unlock the Championship Cup in Mario Strikers Battle League

As mentioned above, unlocking the Championship Cup is pretty straightforward. To unlock it, the player will need to have won the other five available cups on Normal difficulty. The cups needed to unlock the Championship are the Cannon Cup, Chain Cup, Turbo Cup, Muscle Cup, and Trick Cup. Each one has teams that focus on different abilities meaning that to win, it might take a few playthroughs for the player to be able to learn the strengths and weaknesses of each team.

With all five other cups beaten, the Championship Cup will be available to players to fight for in the “Cup Battles” menu screen. The Championship Cup will likely be the hardest matches the player has encountered up to this point because instead of the teams all using one specific strategy as found in each of the previous cups, each individual player will adopt their own strategy from one of the five previous teams. The Championship Cup is certainly a nice challenge for players looking for something a little more difficult than is available in previous matches.

How to Unlock the Galactic Cup in Mario Strikers Battle League

The Championship Cup seems like the only cup to be locked behind game progress, however, there’s one more secret, brutally difficult cup to earn after the Championship: the Galactic Cup. To unlock it, you’ll need to master the Galactic difficulty that’s unlocked after earning the Championship Cup.

Galactic difficulty is essentially just hard mode, making enemy teams much more aggressive and intelligent. In order to get the chance to try your hand at winning the Galactic Cup, you’ll need to win each of five regular cups while playing on Galactic difficulty. This is no easy task as Galactic enemies are much tougher than anything you’ve previously taken on, but with enough practice, you should be able to beat them all. With the Cannon Cup, Chain Cup, Turbo Cup, Muscle Cup, and Trick Cup all beaten on Galactic difficulty, the Galactic Cup will be unlocked in the “Cup Battles” menu. Like the Championship Cup, the opposing team’s remembers will adopt multiple strategies so make sure to be ready for anything when challenging them.