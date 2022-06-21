Diablo Immortal: How To Earn More Akeba’s Signets | Dark Clan Reset Guide

Many Diablo Immortal players woke up to a rude awakening recently — the first Cycle of Strife reset has occurred, and everyone has been kicked out of the Shadows faction. In the Cycle of Strife event, players need to join the Shadows and climb the rankings to face off against the Immortals. Then they challenge the Immortals in battle. If the top-ranked Shadows win, they’ll replace the Immortals and unlock exclusive content for a limited time.

Even if you’re not interested in becoming an Immortal, the Shadows faction is packed with daily activities you can take part in for rewards. Everyone wants to get back into the faction, and the only way to do that is with Akeba’s Signets. These key items must be traded to join the faction — and many players are confused. How do you get more to turn your clan back into a Dark Clan? Here’s how it works.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

Rejoining The Shadows | Earning More Akeba’s Signets

After each Cycle of Strife completes, all Shadows members and Dark Clans revert to the Adventurers Faction. You have to join all over again. No matter how you join, you need key items called Akeba’s Signets.

(not in a clan) you need 1 Akeba’s Signet to join the Shadows faction. As a clan player (in a clan) you need 30 Akeba’s Signets to become a Dark Clan.

Everyone in your group can work together to donate Akeba’s Signets. You’ll need an active group, with everyone working together on collecting Signets. The tricky part is — how exactly do you get more Akeba’s Signets? If you’ve joined the Shadows once before, then you already know the answer.

The Mysterious Patron offers Shadow Lottery tickets before you’re a full member of the Shadows.

: Go to the in and talk to the . Select [ ] — you’ll want to run the Lottery and check your mail if you’re accepted. You can earn more Akeba’s Signets this way.

It is totally random whether you’re accepted or not. If you are, you’ll get an Akeba’s Signet you can donate toward your Dark Clan… then you’ll have to repeat the process. The only other way is to invite players and get them to help. The more players in a clan that are active, the easier it is to create a Dark Clan.