Diablo Immortal: Check Out These Secret Daily Bonuses | Easy Legendary Drops & More

Diablo Immortal purposefully doesn’t tell you everything. Sometimes you won’t get a tutorial for a feature until very far into the game — all to keep from overwhelming new players. But there are more hidden features that the game will never outright explain. Daily, there are hidden bonuses that make getting items easier. According to the developers on the Official Diablo Forums. These bonuses are “progress caps” that, according to developers, were designed to give F2P players a reason to keep playing, because you’re almost always going to get better loot from just a little bit of playing.

Some players dispute the developer claims, but in our experience the reported bonuses are basically true — we’re getting more rewards from doing certain activities briefly daily, and these bonuses aren’t listed anywhere in-game or even suggested. If you want to earn an almost-guaranteed Legendary drop every day and save yourself a lot of grinding, here’s a few activities you should be completing.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

Daily Bonuses | Enchanted Dust, Legendary Drops & More

As revealed by a Lead Developer, there are supposedly hidden bonuses when completing certain activities on a daily basis. Here’s a quick list of the hidden bonuses that have been revealed so far. Some of these hidden bonuses may not be 100% accurate — even the developer admits that these numbers may be more generous than reality — but contends that these bonuses were specifically designed to reward players.

First x1 Orange Elite World Enemy : Has an extremely high chance of dropping a Legendary.

: Has an extremely high chance of dropping a Legendary. First x4 Yellow Elite World Enemies : Have a higher chance of dropping better loot.

: Have a higher chance of dropping better loot. Up To x12 Unbound Gems : Playing with 4-Adventurer Party in open-world and dungeons.

: Playing with 4-Adventurer Party in open-world and dungeons. First x2 Hidden Lairs : Will drop Bound Gems.

: Will drop Bound Gems. First x5 Cursed Chests : Will drop Enchanted Dust.

: Will drop Enchanted Dust. First x4 Zoltun Kulle Hidden Trials : Will drop more Enchanted Dust.

: Will drop more Enchanted Dust. Up to x16 Enchanted Dust: Dropped by Side-Quest NPC missions.

Essentially, you can efficiently hunt for Enchanted Dust, Bound / Unbound Gems, and even Legendary loot without wasting your time. You can potentially earn more than x6 Legendaries per day, but the odds of them dropping clearly diminish the more you earn — and seemingly the most likely way to get a Legendary per day is by hunting for an Orange Elite Monster.

Don’t want to grind all day and yet still want new Legendaries? Hunt those enemies that appear as orange skulls. You’re practically always going to get a Legendary after your first kill.