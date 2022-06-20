Elden Ring: How To Easily Beat The Godskin Duo | Skipping The Most Annoying Boss

One of the most obnoxious boss fights in Elden Ring can be completed easily with a little trick. This isn’t a glitch. It isn’t a bug or an exploit. This is 100% intended — and you’d never guess to try this on your own. The Godskin Duo are extremely susceptible to sleep. Basically, every boss in Elden Ring is immune to the effects of sleep. If you’re not searching every corner of the Lands Between, you might not even realize Sleep is a status effect. The Sleep status is so rare, you can easily miss it. Who’d even try to use this against one of the most annoying boss fights in the entire game?

The Godskin Duo aren’t just a tough boss. They’re the kind of boss we all hate — you have to fight two bosses at the same time. Defeating one doesn’t defeat it forever. Eventually they respawn. You’ll have to defeat both members of the Godskin Duo multiple times to fully deplete their health. Meanwhile, these two creatures are spinning wildly, rolling around, and generally being a complete nuisance. Fighting one of these Godskin enemies is aggravating enough. Why do they make us fight two?

If you seriously hate this boss and just want to skip it, here’s how to do it.

Godskin Duo Boss Guide | Easy Trick

The Godskin Duo are the first boss of Crumbling Farum Azula, one of the final locations of Elden Ring. The boss consists of a Godskin Apostle and a Godskin Noble that you have to fight at the same time. This infamous battle is incredibly annoying — even for skilled Elden Ring players. There’s a method to make this fight incredibly easy. You’ll need to prepare.

Godskin Duo Easy Strategy : Use Sleep Pots on the boss. They are extremely susceptible to the Sleep status effect, turning a difficult boss into an absolute breeze. While they’re sleeping you can deal huge damage.

: Use on the boss. They are extremely susceptible to the Sleep status effect, turning a difficult boss into an absolute breeze. While they’re sleeping you can deal huge damage. It only takes one Sleep Pot to put a Godskin to sleep. If they exit the fog cloud too quickly, it won’t take effect.

Any Sleep weapon works, but the Sleep Pot is the most efficient. You can craft and throw Sleep Pots from a distance to put each of the Godskin Duo to sleep. You can craft Sleep Pots.

How To Craft Sleep Pots : Collect Fevor’s Cookbook on the plateau southeast of Summonwater Village . Travel down the cliff onto the lower ledge and look on the graveyard with the rows of stone coffins. Loot the corpse here to gain the recipe book.

: Collect on the plateau southeast of . Travel down the cliff onto the lower ledge and look on the graveyard with the rows of stone coffins. Loot the corpse here to gain the recipe book. To create Sleep Pots, you’ll need: x1 Mushroom, x1 Trina’s Lily, and x1 Cracked Pot.

Trina’s Lily is the rarest ingredient. You can find many around the Mistwood. Very many are located in the Village of the Albinaurics. Stock up and you’ll have plenty of Sleep Pots for your fight. Even putting one of the Godskin Duo to sleep makes this fight infinitely easier.

You can also use the Sword of St. Trina which is extremely easy to collect in the late-game. The Sword of St. Trina is located in Forsaken Ruins near Rotview Balcony site of grace. Enter the cellar of the ruins with a Stonesword Key to claim the treasure chest. It is possible to get this weapon even very, very early in the game.

